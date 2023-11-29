TECNO is all set to launch its latest budget smartphone in India under the Spark Go Series, the TECNO Spark Go 2024 will be the successor to the Spark Go 2023 edition featuring dual speakers with DTS support for the first time in its segment. The company has revealed its teaser on Amazon India which shows the design of the smartphone.

Key highlights include a 6.6-inch punch-hole screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a Dynamic Port feature to track notifications, charging, and more. This will also be the first smartphone in its segment to feature dual speakers with DTS support. Other smartphone features will include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support via USB Type-C.

The TECNO Spark Go 2024 will be powered by a UniSoC Tiger T606 octa-core SoC which is a major upgrade compared to its predecessor sporting a MediaTek Helio A22. It will come with 4 GB RAM, an additional 4 GB virtual RAM via MemFusion, and up to 128 GB onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1 TB via microSD card.

The TECNO Spark Go 2024 will be available in two color variants i.e. Mystery White and Gravity Black as per teasers and the smartphone will be sold on Amazon.in. More details about the smartphone will be revealed once it’s launched or closer to its launch.