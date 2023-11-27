Xiaomi is all set to introduce its Redmi Watch 4 and Redmi Buds 5 Pro ANC alongside the Redmi Book 2024 edition laptops and the Redmi K70 series smartphones on 29th November in China. The company has officially teased the upcoming devices on Weibo including its flagship Redmi K70 Series which will feature up to 2K OLED screen with up to 4,000 nits peak brightness and Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The Redmi Watch 4 will feature a 1.97-inch LTPS AMOLED display with up to 600 nits brightness and an aluminum alloy design with a diamond-cut metallic crown on the side, and metal, leather, and fabric wristbands. As per the company, the smartwatch looks simple and neat offering an unprecedented user experience. This will be the first Redmi smartwatch with an aluminum alloy design and will be the first in its series with a diamond-cut metal crown that uses a photoelectric rotation sensor.

The Redmi Buds 5 Pro, on the other hand, will come with a 52 dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), the highest ever for Redmi earbuds, and a dual-driver design (11 mm + 10 mm). The dual drivers include an 11 mm titanium-plated dynamic subwoofer and a 10 mm piezoelectric ceramic tweeter for delicate treble. The coaxial dual-unit acoustic structure promises a wide sound field.

The earbuds have professional audio certification from three major platforms – QQ Music ‘Zhenpin Mastering’ and ‘Zhenpin Space Audio’ dual certification, NetEase Cloud Music ‘NetEase Cloud Sound’ certification, and Kugou Music ‘Viper Atmos’ certification.

Alongside the two accessories, Redmi has also confirmed that it will introduce flagship-standard Redmi Book 14 and Redmi Book 16 2024 models with 47W performance and deep integration with Xiaomi devices. The new notebook lineup is expected to get Intel’s 13th generation Core processors or AMD’s Ryzen 7040 series processors.

Source