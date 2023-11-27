Redmi India is all set to launch its latest Redmi 13 Series smartphone – Redmi 13C in India on 6th December. The company has confirmed the launch with a tweet on Monday i.e. today with the hashtag #StarShineDesign. The Redmi 13C will come with a Star Shine Design and 50 MP primary camera while other features such as a 90 Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery, and 18W fast charging, are expected.

Redmi India tweeted, “Unveiling the all-new #Redmi13C in a captivating #StarShineDesign, infusing the cosmos into your palm. Get ready to witness this cosmic beauty with the perfect blend of innovation. Launching on 6th December 2023. Know more: http://bit.ly/Redmi_13C”.

The Redmi 13C will be the company’s newest entry-level smartphone in the country under the Redmi 13 Series. The brand has shared two details of its upcoming smartphone on its official teaser, it will come with a 50 AI MP rear camera and comes in two color options – Stardust Black, and Star Shine Green. As per image in the teaser, there will be triple camera setup on the rear side.

As per the global variant, the Redmi 13C specs include a 6.74-inch HD+ screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate, a 50 MP main camera alongwith an 8 MP selfie camera, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, runs on Android 13, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support via USB Type-C.

The company hasn’t mentioned any other details about the smartphone specifications, however, it is expected that the Redmi 13C will be using either the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC or the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. Stay tuned to learn more about the Redmi 12C.

