OnePlus India is set to host its first-ever AI Music Festival on 17th December 2023 at the Manpho Convention Center in Bengaluru, India. This follows the launch of its AI Music Studio, the latest community-first innovative platform for creating and composing music using generative AI-powered tools. The OnePlus AI Music Studio allows users to craft lyrics and blend them with AI-generated beats.

According to the company, the festival will feature a stellar lineup, with GRAMMY Award-winning artist Afrojack taking the spotlight alongside other heavy hitters across the dance and electronic genres. OnePlus is offering a pre-event experience where users can utilize the AI-driven tool to create original music. The company further revealed that select compositions will be sampled live by globally acclaimed artists during the festival.

Regarding the festival, Ishita Grover, Director of Marketing, OnePlus India said, “Our dedication to engaging with our community drives us to innovate continuously. The OnePlus AI Music Festival embodies this commitment by providing an immersive platform for our vibrant community. It serves as a unique space beyond music, fostering collaboration and creativity. This represents our dedication to providing dynamic experiences that transcend boundaries – a testament to OnePlus’ unwavering commitment to its community”.

With the OnePlus AI Music Festival, the brand aims to amplify the voices of its community members, providing an electrifying experience with some of the most prominent artists of 2023. The event also serves as a celebration of OnePlus’ remarkable journey, marking a decade of technological innovation.

For those who want to be a part of the OnePlus AI Music Festival, General Access tickets start at ₹699, granting access to the concert area and a complimentary beverage. Tickets can be purchased via Paytm Insider. For a more exclusive experience, limited-issue ‘Super Fan Zone’ tickets are available for ₹3,999 unlocking a range of exclusive benefits including Special Area Access, Unlimited Beverages, and Swag items. OnePlus Red Cable Club (RCC) members can enjoy a special discount on ‘Super Fan Zone’ tickets, accessible exclusively through OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App.