Instagram finally gets the ‘Reels Download’ feature, the company that Meta owns has introduced a new feature allowing users to download Reels from public accounts. This feature enables users to save Reels to their camera roll, but it’s important to note a few details.

Announcing the update, Instagram Head Adam Mosseri, posted, “You can now save Reels from public accounts to your camera roll. Each downloaded Reel comes with a watermark showcasing the creator’s Instagram handle. Originally launched in the US earlier this year, this feature is now accessible worldwide.

Simply tap the Share icon on a Reel and select Download. Public accounts have the option to disable downloads. If a particular Reel isn’t downloadable, don’t worry – just tap the three dots and Save it for later viewing in the app.”

Anyone on Instagram can download and share the Reels, downloading Reels is open to anyone for public accounts, those who have allowed the the Reels to be downloaded. Those who are under the age of 18 will have downloading disabled by default, however, they can choose to enable it.

Key Points To Note While Downloading Instagram Reels

Only new Reels are eligible for download on public accounts unless the download settings are modified.

Downloaded Reels will come with an Instagram watermark, displaying the username and audio attribution.

Changes to download settings won’t impact copies of Reels already downloaded on a device.

The downloaded version may include the original audio if the original Reel had the download option.

Downloaded Reels should not be used for commercial purposes, and Instagram cannot regulate their use post-download.

This feature was initially available in the U.S. earlier this year, but now it’s available worldwide, the Reels can be downloaded globally and has started rolling out from 24th November 2023.