Fire-Boltt has introduced its latest smartwatch – Fire-Boltt Lumos in India at ₹1,499 featuring a 1.91-inch large display, a stainless steel design with a metallic strap and rotating crown, Bluetooth calling, and more. This follows the announcement of the Fire-Boltt Royale smartwatch last week.

The Fire-Boltt Lumos is an affordable smartwatch with a square-shaped dial featuring a stainless steel body with a rotating crown and a metallic strap for a premium look. The smartwatch is equipped with a large 1.91-inch HD screen with a resolution of 240 x 280 pixels along with a built-in microphone and speaker for Bluetooth calling, voice assistant, and more. The smartwatch comes in five color options – Black, Blue, Gold, Silver, and Rose Gold colors.

The Fire-Boltt Lumos features Heart-rate monitoring, a SpO2 Blood Oxygen meter, Women’s health, 100+ sports modes, 100+ cloud-based watch faces, built-in games, and a range of smartwatch features. Moreover, it includes call history, a quick dial pad, sync contacts, smart notifications, weather updates, a calculator, music and camera control, an alarm, a timer, a stopwatch, drink water, a sedentary reminder, voice assistant support, and more.

The Fire-Boltt Lumos will be priced at ₹1,499 as a part of the introductory offer and will be available from 30th November 2023 on Fireboltt.com and Amazon.in.

Fire-Boltt Lumos Price In India, Availability, Offers