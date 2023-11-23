Ather Energy, the Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer, has exciting plans for 2024. According to Co-founder and CEO Tarun Mehta’s announcement on X (formerly Twitter), the company is gearing up to introduce a family-oriented scooter, designed to provide a more spacious and comfortable ride. Positioned as an entry-level model, this scooter aims to extend the Ather family experience to a wider audience by offering an affordable price tag.

Ather is set to revamp its acclaimed 450 series, known for its sleek design and outstanding performance. The upgraded series is scheduled for an early 2024 release and promises to be a pinnacle of refined performance, incorporating best-in-class features. Mehta emphasized that the 2024 Ather 450 range isn’t just an upgrade; it signifies a revolution in the riding experience. With clean, sharp, and minimalistic design principles, the scooter is poised to set new standards. While Mehta acknowledges the premium pricing, he assures potential buyers that the elevated features make it worth every penny.

Announcing the update, Tarun Mehta, Co-founder & CEO of Ather Energy, posted, “After dedicating a decade to perfecting the Ather 450, we’ve identified a demand for more. Many enthusiasts adore Ather Energy as a brand but desire a larger, family-oriented scooter from us. This fuels our excitement as we prepare to unveil a family scooter in 2024. Beyond this, our robust community, captivated by the OG 450’s clean, sharp, and minimalistic design paired with exceptional performance, has solidified its place. For those enamored with the 450X, we’re introducing an evolution of the 450 series shortly”.

The recently launched Ather 450 series includes the 450S and 450X models, priced from ₹1.30 lakh and ₹1.38 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, respectively. The top-spec Ather 450X boasts a 3.7 kWh battery, providing a claimed range of 150 km on a single charge and a top speed of 90 kmph.

As for the launch dates, the upgraded 450 series is scheduled to hit the market early in 2024, while the family-oriented scooter is expected to make its debut later in the same year. Stay tuned for more details as they unfold in the coming weeks.

