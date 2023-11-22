Logitech has introduced its latest wireless ergonomic keyboard – Wave Keys in India under its Ergo Series priced at ₹6,995. The primary highlights of the Wave Keys are its wave-shaped design with cushioned palm rest, multi-device connectivity, Logi Options+, and more. The keyboard’s wavy design places users’ hands, wrists, and forearms in a natural typing position for daylong feel-good.

Logitech Wave Keys is a wireless ergonomic keyboard designed for instant familiarity, offering comfort at home and in the office workspace. Its signature wave-shaped design ensures a more comfortable typing experience without relearning how to type.

The keyboard comes with an integrated cushioned palm rest that provides day-long support for users. The unique wave shape of the keyboard aligns hands, wrists, and forearms in a natural typing position, and the integrated cushioned palm rest ensures additional wrist support throughout the day.

Roopak Krishnan, Head of Marketing and Category, Logitech India, said, “We believe that everybody deserves to feel good at the end of a day of work, so we set about designing workspace essentials that are as attractive and approachable as they are ergonomic. Wave Keys has workspace wellbeing at its heart, thanks to its science-driven design with a stamp of approval from leading ergonomists.”

With ergonomic needs on the rise, experiencing a growth rate of 4.6% over the next seven years, according to a recent market report by RationalStat, Logitech aims to address these concerns.

Logitech Wave Keys wireless ergonomic keyboard weighs 750 grams (with batteries – 2x AAA). It supports the Logi Options+ app which allows users customization, the Logi Options+ is available for Windows and macOS.

The price for the Logitech Wave Keys wireless ergonomic keyboard comes in two color options – Graphite and Off-White colorways and is priced at ₹6,995. It will be available on Flipkart, Amazon.in, and other online and offline stores.

