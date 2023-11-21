Portronics has launched its latest smart portable LED projector, Pico 12 in India at ₹29,999 featuring a compact and portable cordless design, support for 4K resolution with up to 120 inches screens, and runs Android OS. This small, cordless projector is about the size of a soda can and packs advanced features for an immersive indoor and outdoor experience.

The Portronics Pico 12 is an ultra-compact portable LED projector device that fits in the palm and turns any location into an instant movie theatre. The Pico 12 allows users to experience movies or TV shows at their fingertips with a simple touch. It can project onto a flat white surface of up to 120 inches diagonally offering a more expansive display than conventional TVs.

The Portronics Pico 12 smart portable LED projector uses 3,200 Lumens brightness with 30,000 hours of lamp life for vibrant and long-lasting visuals and can project up to 120 inches at 4K resolution. The projector uses DLP LED technology and comes with auto keystone correction for flexible placement on any surface and a focus wheel for sharp images.

The Pixo 12 is powered by the Android 11 Aptoide operating system with preloaded 4K-ready apps including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. It also comes with a USB port to play movies or seamlessly stream content directly from your USB devices. Moreover, it comes with a built-in battery for indoor and outdoor use, 5W speakers, an AUX port, Bluetooth for customizable audio, smartphone or tablet mirroring, Wi-Fi, HDMI, and USB connectivity.

The Portronics Pico 12 Smart Projector is priced at an ₹29,999 as a part of an introductory offer, however, it’s available for ₹27,999 on Amazon.in with a 12-month warranty. The projector is available on Portronics.com, Flipkart, Amazon.in, and other online and offline stores.

Portronics Pico 12 Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹29,999 (introductory price)

₹29,999 (introductory price) Availability: 20th November 2023 on Portronics.com, Flipkart, Amazon.in, and other online and offline stores

20th November 2023 on Portronics.com, Flipkart, Amazon.in, and other online and offline stores Offers: Available at ₹27,999 on Amazon.in

