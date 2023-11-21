OnePlus India has today announced the launch of its AI Music Studio, the latest community-first innovative platform for creating and composing music using generative AI-powered tools. The OnePlus AI Music Studio allows users to craft lyrics and blend them with AI-generated beats.

The OnePlus AI Music Studio allows users to craft lyrics, seamlessly blend them with AI-generated beats and lets users select from various musical genres, including rap, hip-hop, EDM, and more, to compose their own tracks from scratch.

The platform offers a creative visual interface that lets users create music videos for their tracks, all easily accessible at the user’s fingertips, and allows downloading and sharing across various social media platforms. Furthermore, the platform introduces a pathway to recognition, allowing users’ tracks to be voted to the top and potentially featured by OnePlus.

Ishita Grover, Director of Marketing at OnePlus India, said, “At OnePlus, we’re dedicated to fostering innovation and enabling our community to push boundaries. The OnePlus AI Music Studio embodies our commitment to empowering users to explore their creativity in unprecedented ways”.

“The OnePlus AI Music Studio isn’t just a tool; it’s an unparalleled fusion of technology and creativity, providing users the opportunity to unleash the artist within. It’s about giving our community the power to shape their musical journey,” added Ishita Grover.

The OnePlus AI Music Studio represents a paradigm shift in creative expression, bridging the gap between technology and artistry. It stands as a testament to OnePlus’ commitment to empowering its users to transcend boundaries and redefine the possibilities of artistic innovation.