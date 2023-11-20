Qualcomm has unveiled the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform under the Snapdragon 7 Series and is also the successor to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 is a midrange SoC featuring 4nm process and follows the 1 + 3 + 4 architecture similar to its predecessor.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 lies in its Kryo CPUs, featuring a combination of 1x ARM Cortex-A715 prime core clocked at 2.63 GHz, 3 x ARM Cortex-A715 performance cores clocked at 2.4 GHz, and 4 x ARM Cortex-A510 efficiency cores clocked at 1.8 GHz.

According to Qualcomm, the new chip is nearly 15% improved in CPU performance compared to its predecessor (Snapdragon 7 Gen 1). However, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 which was unveiled earlier this year equipped a 1x Cortex X2-based Prime core clocked at 2.91 GHz which is now replaced by Cortex-A715.

The company also says that the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC is over 50% faster in terms of GPU performance when compared to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. The Qualcomm AI Engine offers 60% better AI performance per watt compared to its predecessor. Other features include a 12-bit Triple ISP with support for up to 200 MP photo capture.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 also integrates the Snapdragon X63 5G Modem-RF System, 5G Dual-SIM Dual-Active (DSDA) that allows simultaneous use of two 5G+5G or 5G+4G SIM cards for ultimate user flexibility. Aside from these, it has Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 Mobile Connectivity System for Bluetooth 5.3 and new triple frequency location support for greater location accuracy user experience, even for devices with lower quality GNSS antenna.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 mobile platform will be adopted by key OEMs including HONOR and vivo with the first device expected to be announced this month. HUAWEI CEO Richard Yu has confirmed that the company will introduce the HONOR 100 with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip on 23rd November 2023.