POCO India is all set to launch its POCO M6 5G in India on 22nd December, the company officially teased the smartphone on Tuesday with the launch date on Twitter using the hashtag #TheReal5GDisrupter. POCO India tweeted, “For those who keep it real, We have #TheReal5GDisrupter landing on 22/12/23. Keep your eyes peeled👀 #POCOIndia #POCO #POCOM65G”.

The POCO M6 5G will be categorized as an affordable 5G smartphone and will be sold online on Flipkart. The Flipkart teaser shows the Premium Sky Dance design and highlights it as the most affordable 5G smartphone. The upcoming smartphone will be the brand’s latest device under the POCO M6 Series and will be a toned-down variant of its pro sibling POCO M6 Pro 5G launched in August.

The POCO M6 Pro 5G, which is the higher-end sibling, comes with a premium glass finish design, a 6.79-inch Full HD+ 90 Hz display, and is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 octa-core SoC with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Furthermore, it has a dual camera setup with a 50 MP f/1.8 main camera on the rear side along with a 2 MP depth camera as the secondary while the front side has an 8 MP f/2.0 selfie camera.

The POCO M6 5G is expected to come with features such as a 50 MP primary camera, a 90 Hz display, a 5,000 mAh battery, and 18W fast charging. According to rumors, it is said that the 5G smartphone will offer a similar set of specs as the recently launched Redmi 13C 5G. The Redmi 13C 5G flaunts its splash and dust-resistant design, a 6.74-inch 90 Hz display, and a 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant.

More details about the POCO M6 5G including its price, specifications, features, variants, offers, and more will be revealed during the launch, stay tuned.

