Last month, POCO India launched its highly affordable POCO M6 Pro 5G smartphone in India featuring a 90 Hz display, 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 50 MP dual camera, and support for 5G support. The company has introduced a new variant for the POCO M6 Pro 5G which has 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The price for the POCO M6 Pro 5G with 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is ₹11,999 which comes with a flat ₹1,000 off discount with ICICI bank cards.

During the launch, the POCO M6 Pro 5G was available in two variants i.e. 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage as the base and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage as the top variant. The POCO M6 Pro is now available in mid-variant i.e. 4GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. That means, there are a total of three variants of the smartphone and the user has the option to pick one depending on the budget.

About the POCO M6 Pro 5G, it’s a midrange 5G smartphone with a premium glass finish design. It sports a 6.79-inch Full HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, 550 nits peak brightness, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. About the colors, the POCO M6 Pro 5G has two color options – Forest Green, and Power Black.

The POCO M6 Pro 5G is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz and is paired with an Adreno 613 GPU with up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 1 TB via a microSD card (SIM2).

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 is a midrange SoC manufactured in a 4nm and integrates eight cores (octa-core). The CPU includes two performance ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked up to 2.2 GHz and six efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 2 GHz.

On the battery side, the POCO M6 Pro 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging and runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13. It has a dual camera setup with a 50 MP f/1.8 main camera on the rear side along with a 2 MP depth camera as the secondary. The front side has an 8 MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfie and video calling needs.

POCO M6 Pro 5G Price In India, Variants, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹ 10,999 (4 GB + 64 GB), ₹11,999 (4 GB + 128 GB), ₹12,999 (6 GB + 128 GB)

10,999 (4 GB + 64 GB), ₹11,999 (4 GB + 128 GB), ₹12,999 (6 GB + 128 GB) Variants: Total 3 Variants – 4 GB RAM & 64 GB Storage | 4 GB RAM & 128 GB Storage | 6 GB RAM & 128 GB Storage

Total 3 Variants – 4 GB RAM & 64 GB Storage | 4 GB RAM & 128 GB Storage | 6 GB RAM & 128 GB Storage Availability: Flipkart.com

Flipkart.com Offers: Flat ₹1,000 off on ICICI bank cards

Get POCO M6 Pro 5G on Flipkart