HONOR 90 launched in India at ₹37,999 and is the newest HONOR smartphone in the country. HONOR 90 enters the midrange smartphone segment with its flagship-grade 6.7-inch quad-curved OLED screen and the world’s highest 3,840 Hz PWM Dimming technology that ensures safety for the eyes. Another major highlight includes its 200 MP primary camera in addition to the 50 MP selfie camera both featuring 4K video recording. The Honor 90 is also powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC with up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB large storage option.

HTech, the company behind the comeback of HONOR to the Indian market, is delighted to announce a significant achievement as it reintroduces a strong brand to Indian consumers. HONOR is a former sub-brand of HUAWEI and is now back in India with its first 5G smartphone – the HONOR 90. Commenting on the launch, Mr. Madhav Sheth, CEO, HTech, said, “We at HTech, are pleased to mark an important milestone by bringing back to Indian consumers a strong brand that has cutting edge technology, and a self-reliant ecosystem.

With a focus on empowering consumers with leading technology, Honor continuously works toward bringing innovation in display technology, battery tech software and artificial intelligence, which are backed by strong R&D capabilities. Leveraging HONOR’s strong network and value chain, we are introducing the first smartphone in Indian shores with the launch of HONOR 90 5G.

Boasting cutting-edge AI technologies and best-in-class innovations, including an ultra-clear 200MP camera, AI Vlog Master and Zero Risk Eye-Comfort Display, the handset heralds a revolution in smartphone photography and display technology. It is a convergence of advanced technology and sophisticated design which deliver a truly personalized experience. As we embark on this exciting journey in India, we are confident that users will wholeheartedly embrace Honor’s exceptional products.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Ranjit Babu, Director, Wireless and TV, Amazon India, said, “We at Amazon are thrilled to witness the comeback of Honor in India through HTech, and we are certain that the Honor 90 will become the first amongst the many smartphones that will help honor tech become a popular smartphone brand in India. With powerful performance, sleek design, and a camera setup second to none, we are sure that the Honor 90 will create waves in the industry. With today’s launch, we further fortify our strong selection on India’s favorite online e-commerce destination as we gear-up for the festive season.”

The HONOR 90 flaunts its slim (7.8 mm) and lightweight (183 grams) design with Deeply Reinforced Glass and sleek curved edges. The HONOR 90 is inspired by the haute couture and craftsmanship that’s associated with luxury jewelry and showcases the iconic N Series Dual Ring Design featuring rounded contours that are crafted with cutting technique to create a dazzling gleam, said the company. The HONOR 90 comes in three color variants – Midnight Black, Emerald Green, and Diamond Silver.

On the front side, it has a 6.7″ Quad-Curved Floating OLED Display which is a major highlight of the smartphone, the display is curved from all four sides creating a floating effect and a more immersive viewing experience. It’s a Zero Risk Flicker Free Display which the company calls it as it comes with a whopping 3,840 Hz high-frequency PWM Dimming that minimizes flicker, reduces eye strain, and ensures a comfortable viewing experience. The display also features a 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), a 1.5K resolution (2664 x 1200 pixels) with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits peak HDR brightness, HDR10+ support, and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

The HONOR 90 runs on the MagicOS 7.1 based on the Android 13 operating system with support for 2 years of software upgrades and 3 years of security updates. The MagicOS 7.1 will support Google-related services in India and comes with additional features such as MagicText which aids users to extract text from images, and HonorShare which allows users to control a HONOR laptop, smartphone, and tablet using a single keyboard and mouse.

On the camera’s front, the smartphone equips a triple camera setup – a 200 MP primary camera with a large 1/1.4-inch sensor, 16-in-1 pixel binning (equivalent to 2.24µm large pixels), a 12 MP ultra-wide camera 112° FOV, and a 2 MP depth camera. The front side has a 50 MP selfie camera while both the cameras (front and the back) support up to 4K video recording.

The HONOR 90 is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition SoC with up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is a fast-midrange SoC clocked up to 2.5 GHz (4x ARM Cortex-A710 and 4x ARM Cortex-A510) with Adreno 644 GPU for graphics and gaming needs. The smartphone offers two variants – 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage as the base and 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage as the top variant with support for RAM extension of up to +7 GB RAM Turbo (total 19 GB RAM on 12 GB variant). It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support and lasts 19.5 hours on continuous video streaming.

HONOR 90 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.7-inch Quad-Curved Floating OLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K resolution (2664 x 1200 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 3,840 Hz high-frequency PWM Dimming – Zero Risk Flicker Free Display, 1,600 nits peak HDR brightness, HDR10+ support, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, N Series Dual Ring and Deeply Reinforced Glass Design, 7.8 mm slim, 183 grams weight

The price for the HONOR 90 starts at ₹37,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant while 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant is priced at ₹39,999. The smartphone will be available from 18th September 2023 on Amazon.in, mainline and Reliance stores. As a part of the introductory launch offer, the HONOR 90 is available ₹27,999 and ₹29,999 respectively for a limited period of time with launch offers. The launch offers include a ₹3,000 instant discount with ICICI and SBI bank cards, no-cost EMI for up to 9 months, an additional ₹2,000 discount on exchange, Free HONOR TWS/Goodies worth ₹5,000, free 30W Type-C compatible charger, and 30-day replacement policy till 17th October 2023.

Get HONOR 90 on Amazon India