After teasers, TECNO Mobile India, yesterday, launched its first notebook in India – the TECNO MEGABOOK T1 is the company’s newest entry into its AIoT ecosystem and is launched at a price of ₹39,999. The highlights of the notebook include an ultra-light 1.56 kg premium nano aluminum alloy design, up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with a whopping 1TB SSD storage and 16 GB RAM. The notebook runs on Microsoft Windows 11 and offers a long battery life of 17.5 hours with support for 65W fast charging.

TECNO MEGABOOK T1 flaunts its premium nano aluminum alloy design with 1.56 kg ultra-lightweight and a 14.8 mm slim form factor. The display is a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) with 100% sRGB, 350 nits brightness, and 180° viewing angles, and has DC Adaptive Dimming DC and TÜV Eye Comfort Certification.

Moving to the specs, the notebook is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors (up to Core i7), as much as 1 TB SSD storage, 16 GB RAM, and a 70 Wh battery with supports 65W fast charging. As per TECNO, the 70 Wh battery can last up to 17.5 hours on a single charge.

There are a total of three variants – Intel Core i3 with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage as the base variant, Intel Core i5 with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage as the mid variant, and Intel Core i7 with 16 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD storage as the top variant.

The notebook comes with a Starry Backlit keyboard, a fingerprint scanner, dual-fan VC Cooling, stereo speakers with DTS Sound, Dual Mic Plus AI ENC for calls, a 2 MP front camera, TECNO Audio Lab, and One Leap Multi-Screen Collaboration. Other features include a Wi-Fi 6 with TECNO Link, 2x USB 3.0 port, 1x USB 3.1 port, HDMI 1.4, 3.5 mm jack, TF Card slot, USB Type-C ports, and Type-C charging.

Speaking at the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India, said, TECNO’s MEGABOOK T1 is revolutionizing the laptop industry by perfectly blending top-notch performance with stunning design. This pioneering device stands as a symbol of TECNO’s unwavering commitment to innovation, delivering a computing experience that is second to none and caters to the needs of today’s versatile users.

TECNO MEGABOOK T1 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 15.6-inch display, Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 360 nits brightness, 100% sRGB, 350 nits brightness, 180° viewing angles, DC Adaptive Dimming DC, TÜV Eye Comfort Certification, premium nano aluminum alloy design (metallic unibody), 14.8 mm thin, 1.56 kg weight

15.6-inch display, Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 360 nits brightness, 100% sRGB, 350 nits brightness, 180° viewing angles, DC Adaptive Dimming DC, TÜV Eye Comfort Certification, premium nano aluminum alloy design (metallic unibody), 14.8 mm thin, 1.56 kg weight Software: Microsoft Windows 11 Home

Microsoft Windows 11 Home CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core Processor (Core i3/Core i5/Core i7)

11th Gen Intel Core Processor (Core i3/Core i5/Core i7) GPU: TBD

TBD Memory: 8 GB OR 16 GB RAM

8 GB OR 16 GB RAM Storage: 512 GB OR 1 TB SSD storage

512 GB OR 1 TB SSD storage Keyboard & Mouse: Starry Backlit keyboard, Multi-Touchpad

Starry Backlit keyboard, Multi-Touchpad Camera: 2 MP front privacy camera

2 MP front privacy camera Others: Fingerprint scanner, dual-fan VC Cooling, One Leap Multi-Screen Collaboration

Fingerprint scanner, dual-fan VC Cooling, One Leap Multi-Screen Collaboration Audio: Stereo Speakers, DTS Sound, Dual Mic Plus AI ENC for calls, TECNO Audio Lab,

Stereo Speakers, DTS Sound, Dual Mic Plus AI ENC for calls, TECNO Audio Lab, Connectivity & Network: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 3.5 mm jack, 2x USB 3.0, 1x USB 3.1, HDMI 1.4, Wi-Fi 6, TF Card slot, USB Type-C (support data, charging, and DisplayPort), USB Type-C (data), reset

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 3.5 mm jack, 2x USB 3.0, 1x USB 3.1, HDMI 1.4, Wi-Fi 6, TF Card slot, USB Type-C (support data, charging, and DisplayPort), USB Type-C (data), reset Battery & Charging: 70 Wh, 65W Hyper Charger (USB Type-C)

The price for the TECNO MEGABOOK T1 with Intel Core i3, 8 GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD is ₹39,999, the price for the Intel Core i5, 16 GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD variant is ₹49,999, and the top variant which has the Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, and 1 TB GB SSD is ₹59,990. The TECNO MEGABOOK T1 notebook will be available on Amazon India from 19th September 2023. Offers include a flat ₹2,000 off as a part of the early bird offer, the early bird sale starts on 13th September 2023.

TECNO MEGABOOK T1 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹39,999 (Intel Core i3, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), ₹49,999 (Intel Core i5, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), ₹59,990 (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD)

₹39,999 (Intel Core i3, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), ₹49,999 (Intel Core i5, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), ₹59,990 (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD) Availability: 19th September 2023 on Amazon India, early bird sale starts on 13th September 2023.

19th September 2023 on Amazon India, early bird sale starts on 13th September 2023. Offers: ₹2,000 off as a part of early bird offer

Get TECNO MEGABOOK T1 on Amazon.in