Apple Watch Ultra 2 launched in India at ₹89,990 alongside the Apple Watch Series 9, the new iPhone 15 / iPhone 15 Pro Series, and AirPods Pro 2nd Gen. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the latest smartwatch from the brand featuring an Always‑On Retina display, Apple S9 SiP chip, an all-new double-tap gesture, titanium case design, IP6X + Swimproof (100m) protection, up to 36 hours of battery life, and runs watchOS 10.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 which is the successor to the last year’s Watch Ultra is now improved and comes with new features. The Watch Ultra 2 comes with a brighter display, a new S9 SiP, a double tap gesture, an extended altitude range, and more. It has a 49mm Titanium case + flat Sapphire glass front, Always-On Retina display with up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, MIL-STD 810H military-grade durable design, and offers IP6X dustproof and Swimproof (100m) design.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is made with 95% recycled aerospace-grade titanium, ruggedness and corrosion resistance, designed with raised edges to protect the flat sapphire front crystal from edge impacts as per Apple. It is available in 49 mm size and offers a carbon-neutral design when paired with a new Trail Loop or Alpine Loop. The Watch Ultra 2 has a range of color options in a total of three straps – the bands are available in Alpine Loop (Blue, Indigo, Olive), Trail Loop (Orange/Beige, Green/Grey, Blue/Black), and Ocean Band (Blue, Orange).

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is powered by Apple’s new Series 9 dual-core CPU, the S9 SiP. The S9 SiP chip has 5.6 billion transistors which is 60% more than the previous generation, a GPU with ~30% faster, and a new 4-core Neural Engine of up to twice the speed, says Apple while it also adds a new way to control the Apple Watch using a simple double-tap gesture and a customizable Action button.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2, alongwith the Watch Series 9, comes with an all-new feature from the S9 SiP, a double-tap gesture. The user can quickly and easily interact with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 without touching the display by double-taping the index finger and thumb to answer calls, pause and resume timers, and more. It makes everyday actions even easier, especially in demanding situations where users don’t have an extra hand to spare, the company says.

The Watch Ultra 2 is said to be rigorously tested for use in extreme environments, with a range of altitudes from 500 meters below sea level to a staggering 9,000 meters. For the first time, Siri requests can be processed directly on the Watch Ultra 2, providing quicker and more reliable responses for tasks like starting a workout or setting a timer. Siri can also access and log health data from the Health app, allowing users to effortlessly track their progress and make health-related inquiries.

Features include Blood Oxygen app, ECG app, High and low heart rate notifications, Irregular rhythm notification, Temperature sensing, Cycle Tracking with retrospective ovulation estimates, Emergency SOS, International Emergency Calling, Fall Detection and Crash Detection, Siren, Precision dual‑frequency GPS Cellular connectivity, and more. It offers up to 36 hours of battery life on normal use and up to 72 hours in Low Power mode with support for fast charging.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 49mm (410 x 502 pixels) Titanium Case + Flat Sapphire Glass Front, Always-On Retina display with up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, MIL-STD 810H military-grade durable design, IP6X dust proof, Swimproof (100m)

Software : watchOS 10

CPU: Apple S9 SiP, 4-core Neural Engine

Apple S9 SiP, 4-core Neural Engine

Battery & Charging: up to 36 hours (normal use), up to 72 hours (low-power mode), fast charging

Straps & Colors: Alpine Loop (Blue, Indigo, Olive) – Carbon-Neutral, Trail Loop (Orange/Beige, Green/Grey, Blue/Black) – Carbon-Neutral, Ocean Band (Blue, Orange)

The price for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is ₹89,990 in India and will be available from 22nd September 2023 on apple.com/in/store, Apple Store app, and at stores near you.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹89,990 (49 mm)

₹89,990 (49 mm) Availability: From 22nd September 2023 on apple.com/in/store, Apple Store app, and at stores near you

From 22nd September 2023 on apple.com/in/store, Apple Store app, and at stores near you Offers: TBD

