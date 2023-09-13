Apple India has launched its most anticipated iPhones of the year – the Apple iPhone 15 and Apple iPhone 15 Plus are the newest iPhones starting at a price of ₹79,900 alongside the top-of-the-line Apple iPhone 15 Pro Series. The features and highlights include a 6.1-inch (iPhone 15), 6.7-inch (iPhone 15 Plus), OLED Super Retina XDR display, Dynamic Island, iOS 17 operating system, 4nm A16 Bionic CPU with up to 512 GB NVMe, 48 MP + 12 MP dual cameras, Type-C charging, wireless charging, and more.

Both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are almost identical in terms of specifications and features, however, sized differently at 6.1 inches (15.54 cm) for the iPhone 15 and 6.7 inches (17.00 cm) for the iPhone 15 Plus) with a resolution of 2556 x 1179 pixels (460 ppi) and 2796 x 1290 pixels (460 ppi) respectively. Both feature a Super Retina XDR OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR, Dolby Vision support. Both come with an aluminum design, color-infused glass back (Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink), and Ceramic Shield protection (front) and are rated IP68 water-resistant (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529.

Other display features include True Tone, Wide color (P3), Haptic Touch, 20,00,000:1 contrast ratio, 1,600 nits peak brightness (HDR), 2,000 nits peak brightness (outdoor), fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating, FaceID (Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition), and support for display of multiple languages and characters simultaneously. The iPhone 15 series runs Apple’s latest iOS 17 packed with powerful features and designed to protect your privacy. The Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus offer Crash Detection and include Emergency SOS via satellite that is free for 2 years.

Moving to the internals, the iPhone 15 series is powered by the all-new 4nm Apple A16 Bionic chip with hexacore CPU clocked up to 3.46 GHz (2x 3.46 GHz Everest cores + 4x 2.02 GHz Sawtooth cores), 16‑core Neural Engine, and a 5-core GPU with a total of three storage variants – 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 NVMe storage. It packs a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that delivers up to 26 hours of video playback and up to 100 hours of audio playback. The iPhone 15 series now comes with a USB Type-C port with support for 20W fast charging and offers up to 50% charge in 30 minutes in addition to the 15W MagSafe wireless charging and 7.5W Qi wireless charging.

On the rear side, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come with dual cameras (48 MP 26mm f/1.6 OIS primary + 12 MP f/2.4 120° ultra-wide angle) while the front side has a 12 MP f/1.9 Autofocus selfie camera with Focus Pixels, Retina Flash, and support for FaceID (Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition). The 48 MP main camera features sensor‑shift optical image stabilization, 12 MP telephoto 2x optical zoom 52mm f/1.6 (enabled by quad-pixel sensor – 48 MP), 100% Focus Pixels, support for super-high-resolution photos (24 MP and 48 MP), Cinematic mode (4K@30fps), and up to 4K@60fps video recording.

The primary camera features 2x optical zoom-in, 2x optical zoom-out; 4x optical zoom range, digital zoom up to 10x, Sapphire crystal lens cover, True Tone flash, Photonic Engine, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 5, Next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control, Portrait Lighting with six effects, Night mode, Panorama (up to 63 MP), Photographic Styles, Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos, Lens correction (Ultra Wide), Advanced red‑eye correction, Auto image stabilization, Burst mode, Photo geotagging, Image formats captured: HEIF and JPEG.

The selfie camera features Photonic Engine, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 5, Next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control, Portrait Lighting with six effects, Animoji and Memoji, Night mode, Photographic Styles, Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos, Lens correction, Auto image stabilization, Burst mode, 4K@60fps, Cinematic mode (4KHDR@30fps), Slow-motion 1080p@120fps, Time‑lapse video with stabilization, Night mode Time-lapse, QuickTake video, Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p and 720p).

Apple iPhone 15/iPhone 15 Plus Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.1-inch (15.54 cm – iPhone 15) OR 6.7-inch (17.00 cm – iPhone 15 Plus) Super Retina XDR OLED display, 2556 x 1179 pixels resolution – iPhone 15, 2796 x 1290 pixels resolution – iPhone 15 Plus, 460 ppi, 120 Hz refresh rate, Dynamic Island, HDR display, Dolby Vision, True Tone, Wide color (P3), Haptic Touch, 20,00,000:1 contrast ratio, 1,600 nits peak brightness (HDR), 2,000 nits peak brightness (outdoor), fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating, FaceID (Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition), support for display of multiple languages and characters simultaneously, Ceramic Shield protection, rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529

Apple iOS 17 CPU: 4nm Apple A16 Bionic chip with hexacore CPU clocked up to 3.46 GHz (2x 3.46 GHz Everest cores + 4x 2.02 GHz Sawtooth cores), 16‑core Neural Engine

Apple 5-core GPU Memory: TBD (6 GB OR 8 GB)

128 GB OR 256 GB OR 512 NVMe storage Main Camera: Dual cameras (48 MP 26mm f/1.6 OIS primary + 12 MP f/2.4 120° ultra-wide angle), 48 MP 26 mm, f/1.6 aperture, sensor‑shift optical image stabilization, 12 MP telephoto 2x 52mm f/1.6 (enabled by quad-pixel sensor 48 MP), 100% Focus Pixels, support for super-high-resolution photos (24 MP and 48 MP), Cinematic mode (4K@30fps), up to 4k@60fps, up to 1080p@240fps, gyro-EIS, LED flash

2x optical zoom-in, 2x optical zoom-out; 4x optical zoom range, digital zoom up to 10x, Sapphire crystal lens cover, True Tone flash, Photonic Engine, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 5, Next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control, Portrait Lighting with six effects, Night mode, Panorama (up to 63 MP), Photographic Styles, Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos, Lens correction (Ultra Wide), Advanced red‑eye correction, Auto image stabilization, Burst mode, Photo geotagging, Image formats captured: HEIF and JPEG Selfie Camera: 12 MP f/1.9 Autofocus with Focus Pixels, Retina Flash, FaceID (Enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition)

Photonic Engine, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 5, Next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control, Portrait Lighting with six effects, Animoji and Memoji, Night mode, Photographic Styles, Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos, Lens correction, Auto image stabilization, Burst mode, 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps, 1080p HD video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps, Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR at 30 fps, HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps, Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120 fps, Time‑lapse video with stabilization, Night mode Time-lapse, QuickTake video, Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p and 720p) Connectivity & Audio: USB Type-C (Charging, DisplayPort, USB 2.0 up to 480 Mbps), 5G (sub‑6 GHz) with 4 x 4 MIMO, Gigabit LTE with 4 x 4 MIMO and LAA, Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2 x 2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.3, Second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, NFC with reader mode, Express Cards with power reserve, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, Digital compass, iBeacon micro-location, Stereo Speakers

Face ID, Barometer, High dynamic range gyro, High-g accelerometer, Proximity sensor, Dual ambient light sensors Others: Emergency SOS, Crash Detection

5G network, dual SIM (nano + eSIM), VoLTE support Battery & Charging: Rechargeable lithium-ion battery, up to 26 hours of video playback, up to 100 hours of audio playback, 20W fast charging (via Type-C) up to 50% charge in 30 minutes, 15W MagSafe wireless charging, 7.5W Qi wireless charging

Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink Dimensions: 147.6 mm x 71.6 mm x 7.8 mm (iPhone 15), 160.9 mm x 77.8 mm x 7.8 mm (iPhone 15 Plus)

The price for the Apple iPhone 15 starts at ₹79,900 for 128 GB storage, ₹89,900 for 256 GB storage, and ₹1,09,900 for 512 GB storage while the larger sibling Apple iPhone 15 Plus is priced at ₹89,900 for 128 GB storage, ₹99,900 for 256 GB storage, and ₹1,19,900 for 512 GB storage. The iPhone 15 Series will be available from 22nd September 2023 on apple.com/in/store, Apple Store app, and at stores near you. The pre-orders will begin on Friday i.e. 15th September 2023 at 5:30 PM IST.

Apple iPhone 15/iPhone 15 Plus – Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price (iPhone 15): ₹79,900 (128 GB), ₹89,900 (256 GB), ₹1,09,900 (512 GB)

₹89,900 (128 GB), ₹99,900 (256 GB), ₹1,19,900 (512 GB) Availability: From 22nd September 2023 on apple.com/in/store, Apple Store app, and at stores near you, pre-orders begin on Friday i.e. 15th September 2023 at 5:30 PM IST

Know More About Apple iPhone 15 Series on apple.com/in