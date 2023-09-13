OnePlus India introduced the enhanced version of its Bullets Wireless Z2 earbuds alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE3 5G, and OnePlus Buds 2r. The new earbuds are named Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC which has ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) up to 45 dB and is also the successor to the last year’s OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2. The primary highlights and features include 45 dB ANC with 3-mic AI Call noise cancellation, 12.4mm dynamic drivers, IP55 water-resistant design, and up to 28 hours of playback with a 10-minute quick charge. Here’s more about the earbuds in our OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC review.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Specifications & Features

Driver: 12.4 mm Dynamic Drivers

12.4 mm Dynamic Drivers Driver Sensitivity: 112 ± 3 dB

112 ± 3 dB Maximum Sound Pressure Level: 102 dB

102 dB Impedance: 32Ω

32Ω Microphones: 2 + 2 + 1 microphones (total 5 mics)

2 + 2 + 1 microphones (total 5 mics) Frequency Response Range: 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz

20 Hz to 20,000 Hz Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C

Wireless Range: 10 meters

10 meters Bluetooth Codec Support: AAC, SBC

AAC, SBC Protection: IP55 water and sweat resistance

Features: 45 dB Hybrid noise cancellation, 3-mic AI Call noise cancellation, Anti-Distortion Audio Technology, Quick Device Switching, Google Fast Pair, Magnetic Control, 94ms Low Latency, Sound Master EQ equalizer, Compatibility with HeyMelody App

Battery Runtime & Charging: 220 mAh, up to 28 hours of music playback (ANC Off, 50% Volume), up to 20 hours of music playback (ANC On, 50% Volume), up to 16 hours of calling (ANC Off, 50% Volume), up to 13 hours of calling (ANC On, 50% Volume), 20 hours listening time in 10 minutes quick charging

220 mAh, up to Colors: Booming Black, Grand Green

Dimensions: 41.25 cm x 10.7 cm x 2.25 cm

41.25 cm x 10.7 cm x 2.25 cm Weight: 29.2 grams

Price: ₹2,299

₹2,299 Availability: From August 2023 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Myntra, OnePlus Experience Stores, and select partner stores.

Design, Build Quality, & Ergonomics

In terms of design, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC has a sleek matte finish design with IP55 water and sweat resistance. As you can see, it’s a neckband-style Bluetooth-enabled earbuds with magnetic control and is available in two color variants – Booming Black, and Grand Green colors.

The earbuds are extremely light in weight (29.2 grams), hence, it’s handy and easy to carry. The neckband has a curved ergonomic design which is flexible and easy on the skin i.e. the design is made with smooth and skin-friendly silicone material.

On the left side of the neckband, there are music controls, a USB Type-C port for charging, a microphone, and an LED indicator. You get volume buttons, and a multi-function power button that can be used to play/pause the music, change the tracks, and switch between the ANC modes.

There’s also a pairing button that is used to connect to the Bluetooth devices, switch between connected devices, and can also be used to reset the earbuds. The magnetic earbuds snap together and disconnect when not in use while it connects automatically once released and resume the music playback.

Hardware, Audio Performance, & Features

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC equips 12.4 mm dynamic drivers with features like 45 dB hybrid ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) to eliminate the background noise and a wide 3,500 Hz frequency to capture more sound. It also has 3-mic AI Call noise cancellation, as well as, transparency mode and 94ms low latency.

Speaking of the audio quality, the sound output is incredible, loud, and bassy. It also uses an anti-distortion algorithm to enhance the listening experience and we liked the overall sound quality. For its noise isolation, the 45 dB ANC is exceptionally great, it’s effective even in loud and noisy places.

There’s a 3-mic call noise cancellation feature for better call quality and it works fantastic. Other features include Quick device switching, Google Fast Pair, Magnetic Control, Sound Master EQ equalizer, and HeyMelody app connectivity. It uses AAC and SBC audio codecs for transmission while no Hi-Res audio like aptX HD, LDAC, or LDHC is supported.

The earbuds connect via Bluetooth 5.2 via Google Fast Pair and allow users to connect up to two devices to quickly switch between them. Long pressing the center button will help switch between, ANC, Normal, and Transparency modes, as well as, single/double pressing for controlling music and calls.

You can use all features via the HeyMelody app. It allows you to use all of its features via an interface. It helps you connect and use many of its features as well as update the firmware. We got an update and it took just a couple of minutes to complete. The app displays battery information, controls for noise cancellation, equalizer, and more. The app is available for Android and iOS platforms.

Battery Runtime & Charging

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC packs a 220 mAh battery and supports USB Type-C fast charging. It takes about 10 minutes to charge as much to deliver up to 20 hours of listening time while the total music playback on full charge is 28 hours. OnePlus says it can last up to 28 hours with ANC Off on 50% volume or 20 hours with ANC On on 50% volume, up to 16 hours of calling with ANC Off, or up to 13 hours of calling with ANC On. The battery life may vary depending on the usage and the volume levels. Expect a of up to 26 to 28 hours which is not bad, although TWS buds slightly offer longer battery runtimes due to its charging case. But, what is surprising is its fast charging, in just 10 minutes of charging, it delivers up to 20 hours of battery life.

Verdict – OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Review

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC offers a number of features for the price of ₹2,299. One of the main features we can see is the active noise cancellation with up to a whopping 45 dB which helps isolate the noisy environment. In addition, there’s a lightweight (29.2 grams) sleek IP55 water-resistant design and as much as 28 hours of battery life with 10-minute super fast charging that gives 20 hours of listening time.

We had a great call quality experience with its 3-mic call noise cancellation while sound quality, on the other hand, is incredible, loud, and bassy. It also uses an anti-distortion algorithm to enhance the listening experience. It relies on the AAC and SBC audio codecs for transmission, no Hi-Res audio like aptX HD, LDAC, or LDHC is supported. Overall, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC is recommended if you are looking for neckband-style earbuds with ANC under ₹2,500.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Price in India – Where To Buy?

The price for the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC is ₹2,299 and is available on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Myntra, OnePlus Experience Stores, and select partner stores.

