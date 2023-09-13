The moto g54 5G is the newest mid-range smartphone from motorola under the moto G-Series priced at ₹15,999. As per motorola, it’s the segment’s first 5G smartphone with 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and a 50 MP OIS primary camera while the other highlights include a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, 6,000 mAh battery, Dolby stereo speakers, 33W TurboPower fast charging, and more. Here’s more about the smartphone in our moto g54 5G review.

moto g54 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, IP52 dust and spash resistant, 3D PMMA acrylic glass design, 8.89 mm thickness, 192 grams in weight

6.5-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, IP52 dust and spash resistant, 3D PMMA acrylic glass design, 8.89 mm thickness, 192 grams in weight Software: Android 13 operating system

Android 13 operating system CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz GPU: IMG BXM-8-256 Graphics

IMG BXM-8-256 Graphics Memory: 8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM

8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB Main Camera: Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.88 OIS primary + 8 MP f/2.2 118° ultra-wide angle + macro vision + depth), LED flash

Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.88 OIS primary + 8 MP f/2.2 118° ultra-wide angle + macro vision + depth), LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.45

16 MP f/2.45 Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos. Moto Spatial Sound

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos. Moto Spatial Sound Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 6,000 mAh battery, 33W TurboPower fast charging

6,000 mAh battery, 33W TurboPower fast charging Colors: Mint Green, Midnight Blue, Pearl Blue

Mint Green, Midnight Blue, Pearl Blue Price: ₹15,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹18,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage)

₹15,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹18,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage) Availability: From 13th September 2023 at 12 PM on motorola.in, Flipkart, and leading retail stores

From 13th September 2023 at 12 PM on motorola.in, Flipkart, and leading retail stores Offers: ₹1,500 instant discount with ICICI bank credit cards or ₹1,500 off on exchange, ₹5,000 worth of benefits from Reliance Jio (₹2,000 Cashback on 399 prepaid plan + ₹3,000 as partner coupons)

₹1,500 instant discount with ICICI bank credit cards or ₹1,500 off on exchange, ₹5,000 worth of benefits from Reliance Jio (₹2,000 Cashback on 399 prepaid plan + ₹3,000 as partner coupons) Effective Price (Offers): ₹14,499 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹17,499 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage)

Design, Display, & Build Quality

In terms of design, the moto g54 5G uses a 3D Premium PMMA acrylic glass back with an IP52 dust and spash-resistant design. We liked the design, it fits easily in the hands, it’s 8.89 mm in thickness, weighs about 192 grams, and comes in three color variants – Mint Green, Midnight Blue, and Pearl Blue colors.

On the front side, there’s a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), a refresh rate of 120 Hz, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, and DCI-P3 color space. The display has a good amount of brightness, offers a smoother 120 Hz refresh, and offers a decent multimedia experience.

The rear side offers a dual camera setup with a minimal bump, a primary 50 MP OIS camera, and an 8 MP secondary camera with an LED flash, while the center has the motorola branding. The overall design seems quite premium for this segment due to its acrylic glass back.

Moving to the buttons, ports, connectivity, and audio, the right side offers volume controls and a power button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner while the left side has a dual 5G SIM tray that supports microSD card. The bottom has a USB Type-C port, loudspeakers (stereo), a 3.5 mm jack, and a microphone whereas the top has another microphone and Dolby Atmos branding. The smartphone offers Dolby Audio support for audio enhancements and also stereo loudspeakers for louder and better sound.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The moto g54 5G runs on Android 13 with a near-stock interface means you get a clean Android experience with very least pre-installed apps (Facebook, FM Radio, Dolby Atmos, Moto Additions such as Moto Gestures, Moto Secure, ThinkShield for Mobile, Family Space). The company claims to offer an assured upgrade to Android 14 along with 3 years of security upgrades.

The Moto additions give you the power to take control of the moto g54 5G. You can customize the interface, personalize the homescreen, use gestures, and manage privacy, you get more features and perks in addition to all the native features of Android 13. The Android 13 operating system comes with a security patch dated 1st August 2023.

You get various Moto gestures including Quick Launch, Quick Capture, Fast Torch, Swipe to split, Lift to unlock, Flip for Do Not Disturb, and Side Bar which allows you to open a mini window of the app or task that you launch from the Side Bar. You also get Moto Secure to secure the phone as well as features like Family Space which is a separate space especially for Kids with limited apps to use. You also get stereo speakers and support for Dolby Atmos and Spatial Sound.

In our initial usage, the user interface is smooth in terms of performance, the 120 Hz refresh rate which adds to its responsiveness and smoothness. It delivers a smoother UI experience compared to smartphones that use a standard 60 Hz or 90 Hz display in the segment.

Features and connectivity of the moto g54 5G include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers with Dolby support and Moto Spatial Sound, USB Type-C port, 3.5 mm audio jack, 5G connectivity with 14 bands, support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS (GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, LTEPP, SUPL)

Hardware, Performance & Gaming

For the internals, the moto g54 5G uses a new 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors) paired with an IMG BXM-8-256 (2-core) GPU, up to 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and a up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7020 is a midrange SoC manufactured in a 6nm process and consists of 8x Cortex CPUs (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors). The two performance ARM Cortex-A78 cores are clocked at 2.2 GHz, and the six power-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores are clocked at 2.0 GHz.

About the variants, the smartphone comes in two RAM and storage options i.e. 8 GB RAM with 128 GB and a massive 12 GB with 256 GB storage, both with a microSD card expansion of up to 1 TB. The RAM is an LPDDR4x type and the storage is a UFS 2.2 type while the chip also comes in a different variant i.e. with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 which is eventually faster in terms of overall performance.

The performance of the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 is quite similar to the Dimensity 6020, on paper, however, it’s slightly faster comparatively. It performs between Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 which means it’s faster than Snapdragon 680 and slightly below the Snapdragon 695. On the other hand, its upper-end sibling, the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 is significantly faster due to its higher clock speed and faster memory + storage combination – (2.6 GHz CPU, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage) when compared to the 2.2 GHz cores with LPDDR4X + UFS 2.2 on the moto G54 5G.

Moving to its gaming performance, the PowerVR’s IMG BXM-8-256 (8-core) is a new GPU and is categorized in the midrange segment GPU. It has a fairly good level of gaming performance so you can expect to run games on medium to high graphics settings. Compared to the counterpart ARM’s Mali-G57 MP2 (2-core), you can see there are 8 EUs (Execution Units) on the IMG BXM-8-256 compared to 2 EUs on the Mali-G57 MP2 and 259.2 Gflops vs 243.2 Gflops so, you can expect a slightly better performance in gaming. Apparently, it may not be noticeable.

Cameras

The moto g54 5G equips a dual setup with a 50 MP f/1.88 main camera with optical Image Stabilization (OIS), 8 MP f/2.2 118° ultra-wide angle + macro vision + depth camera, and a 16 MP f/2.45 as the selfie camera. The moto g54 5G is also the segment’s first smartphone to feature an OIS which aids in photography for better camera results.

The 8 MP camera is responsible for ultra-wide shots, macro shots, as well as portraits which is highly satisfactory for this price. For its primary camera, you get promising results from the 50 MP in this segment. There’s more, you can shoot dual-video, snap the Spot Color shots, smile to capture, and take selfies using gestures. Selfies turn out to be good, and the overall cameras on the phone are impressive given the price.

Take a look at the shots we have shared below. We got some nice macro shots and wide-angle shots aside from the brilliant 50 MP results.

moto G54 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The moto g54 5G comes with a a larger 6,000 mAh battery in the segment where usually smartphones pack a 5,000 mAh capacity. This makes the moto g54 5G lasts longer and ahead in terms of battery performance. Expect as long as 2 days of backup or more depending on your usage. The 6,000 mAh battery supports 33W TurboPower fast charging that charges the phone up to 50% in about 40-45 minutes and fully in about ~1.5 hours.

Verdict – moto G54 5G Review

The moto g54 5G has a lot to offer for the price of ₹15,999, the first is its 5G connectivity and the second is its compressive camera package. The overall camera performance is impressive, we liked its camera features including the Spot Color for video, dual capture, and ultra-wide + macro modes. In addition to that, you get a 120 Hz smooth display, a reasonably good CPU + GPU performance for the price, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, clean Android 13 with Moto gestures, a long-lasting battery (6,000 mAh), and gives you an option for larger 12 GB + 256 GB variant. For those who are looking for a 5G smartphone in the ₹15K budget, the moto g54 5G is a recommended buy, grab it with an ongoing discount of flat ₹1,500 which makes it a good deal.

moto G54 5G Price In India – Where To Buy

The price for the moto g54 5G is ₹15,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and ₹18,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 13th September 2023 at 12 PM on motorola.in, Flipkart, and leading retail stores. The launch offers include ₹1,500 instant discount with ICICI bank credit cards or ₹1,500 off on exchange. In addition, ₹5,000 worth of benefits from Reliance Jio (₹2,000 Cashback on 399 prepaid plan + ₹3,000 as partner coupons)

Get moto g54 5G on motorola.in

Get moto g54 5G on Flipkart