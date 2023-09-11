realme India recently launched the realme narzo 60x 5G in the country and it’s an affordable 5G smartphone priced starting at ₹12,999 The primary highlights include a 7.89 mm slim design, 120 Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+, 50 MP AI camera, 33W fast charging, and more. Here’s more about the smartphone in our realme narzo 60x 5G review.

realme narzo 60x 5G Specifications

Display & Design: 6.72-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 91.4% screen-to-body ratio, 680 nits peak brightness, 7.89 mm slim, 190 grams

6.72-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 91.4% screen-to-body ratio, 680 nits peak brightness, 7.89 mm slim, 190 grams Software: realme UI 4.0, Android 13 operating system

realme UI 4.0, Android 13 operating system CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core SoC up to 2.2 GHz CPU clock speed (2 + 6 ARM Cortex-A76 cores + ARM Cortex-A55 cores)

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core SoC up to 2.2 GHz CPU clock speed (2 + 6 ARM Cortex-A76 cores + ARM Cortex-A55 cores) GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) Graphics

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) Graphics Memory: 4 GB OR 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +6 GB extended RAM

4 GB OR 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +6 GB extended RAM Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage Main Camera: Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 primary + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), 1080p@30fps video recording, LED flash

Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 primary + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), 1080p@30fps video recording, LED flash Selfie Camera: Single 8 MP, f/2.05

Single 8 MP, f/2.05 Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIMs, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 33W SuperVOOC fast charging

5,000 mAh battery, 33W SuperVOOC fast charging Colors: Stellar Green, Nebula Purple

Stellar Green, Nebula Purple Price: ₹12,999 (4 GB + 128 GB), ₹14,499 (6 GB + 128 GB)

₹12,999 (4 GB + 128 GB), ₹14,499 (6 GB + 128 GB) Availability: From 12th September 2023 at 12 PM (flash sale), 15th September 2023 (regular sale) on realme.com/in, Amazon.in, and offline stores

From 12th September 2023 at 12 PM (flash sale), 15th September 2023 (regular sale) on realme.com/in, Amazon.in, and offline stores Offers: Flat ₹1,000 discount with coupon

Flat ₹1,000 discount with coupon Effective Price (Offers): ₹11,999 (4 GB + 128 GB), ₹13,499 (6 GB + 128 GB)

Design, Display, & Build Quality

In terms of design, the realme narzo 60x 5G uses an IntersellarX design with a glitter sand process and gradient light effect on the back. It’s 7.89 mm slim, weighs about 190 grams, and has a slim form factor with flat-style edges making it easier to hold and carry. There are two color variants – Stellar Green, and Nebula Purple, we have the Nebula Purple with us as you can see in the images.

For its display, you get a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Other display features include a 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 91.4% screen-to-body ratio, and 680 nits peak brightness. Comparing it with its two upper siblings – the narzo 60 5G and narzo 60 Pro 5G use AMOLED displays of course at a higher price.

The display offers a 120 Hz smooth refresh rate which is great for this price. A higher refresh rate adds smoothness and responsiveness while interacting with the user interface, it’s also better compared to smartphones that use a standard 60 Hz or 90 Hz display in the segment.

You can see a big camera module with two eyes on the rear side, one for the 50 MP AI camera and a secondary 2 PM depth camera with an LED flash. The 8 MP punch-hole selfie camera design in the top center of the screen has a Mini Capsule optimization.

The fingerprint is on the right side mounted on the power button alongside the volume keys, while the left side holds a dual SIM tray. The bottom side has a USB Type-C, a loudspeaker, a microphone (one at the top), and a 3.5 mm jack for earphones/headphones.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The realme narzo 60x 5G runs on the realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 with a security patch dated 5th August 2023. The realme UI 4.0 interface brings many more features and customized perks in addition to all the native features of Android 13.

The interface has been seamlessly optimized for Android 13 and it’s much more improved compared to its predecessors. In our initial usage, the narzo 60x 5G UI performance is smooth due to its fast 120 Hz refresh rate and realme UI 4.0’s performance optimizations. It delivers a smoother UI experience compared to smartphones that use a standard 60 Hz or 90 Hz display in the segment.

The interface has realme’s own customizations, gestures, shortcuts, and other perks with extraordinary features like Mini Capsule. Some of the latest additions and perks, which we saw on the narzo 60 5G, include Adaptive sleep, Smart notification hiding, Attenuated incoming call ringtones under the gaze, Real-time clock, Omoji 2.0, and Responsive layout 2.0. You also get a host of other features to customize the look and the interface as per your needs.

A new feature in the realme UI 4.0 is the Mini Capsule – a special feature that gives you a glimpse of information on the in-screen selfie camera area. Once deployed, can show you information such as a step count, data usage, or SuperVOOC charging status. The Mini Capsule effect works similarly to Apple’s Dynamic Island, it converts the in-screen selfie camera into an elongated pill-shaped window.

You get some pre-installed apps that you can remove if you don’t need them. Apps that come installed on the phone are Facebook, Amazon, Snapchat, ShareChat, Dailyhunt, Josh, PhonePe, Moj, Public, Spotify, Agoda, LinkedIn, and a few more. While setting up the phone it may download more apps from the internet which you can skip if not required.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The realme narzo 60x 5G is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core SoC and it’s the latest midrange chip under the Dimensity line-up. We saw its identical sibling, the Dimensity 6020 on the narzo 60 5G, both of which are almost identical in terms of performance.

Digging more into the details about the internals, the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ is a midrange SoC manufactured in a 6nm process and consists of 8x Cortex CPUs (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors). There are two performance ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.2 GHz, and the six power-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz.

However, if we compare it with the Dimensity 6020 on paper, we can see the 7nm vs. 6nm on the Dimensity 6100+ while both are clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors). We can see an upgrade to its Bluetooth module (v5.2) in the Dimensity 6100+.

It is further laced with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) GPU, up to 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and a 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage. You will find two RAM variants, i.e. 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM storage with Dynamic RAM feature up to up to +6 GB expansion (total 12 GB RAM) while the storage can be expanded via a microSD card.

The performance of the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ is between Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695. On the other hand, the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 on its upper-end sibling – narzo 60 Pro 5G is comparatively faster in terms of overall performance due to its higher clock speed (2.7 GHz), LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage compared to the 2.2 GHz cores with LPDDR4X + UFS 2.2 on the narzo 60x 5G.

Moving to its gaming performance, the ARM Mali-G57 MC2 is a midrange GPU for gaming with a decent level of performance. You can expect to run games on medium to high graphics settings. You should pick a high-performance GPU if you are looking to game on the highest settings.

Cameras

On the camera’s front, the narzo 60x 5G uses a dual camera setup on the rear side with its 50 MP AI as the primary camera and a 2 MP depth as the secondary camera. On the front side, it has an 8 MP selfie camera for selfies and video calling. The smartphone mainly relies on the 50 MP camera, no wide-angle or macro option is available, and you get the added camera controls on the phone including Dual-View Video mode, Film mode, and Street mode.

The camera offers modes such as 50MP Mode, Video, Night Mode, Panoramic view, Pro, Timelapse, Portrait Mode, Dual-View Video, Film, Street, Night Mode, HDR, AI Scene Recognition, Filter, Slow Motion, Beauty Mode, Face-Recognition, Filter, and Bokeh Effect Control.

As far as the image quality is concerned, we got some nice results which is acceptable for this price point, however, you will be able to shoot up to 1080p videos at 30 fps and slow motion 720p videos at 120 fps. Here are some shots we took from the realme narzo 60x 5G to see how the camera performs.

realme narzo 60x 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

As for its battery, the narzo 60x 5G equips a 5,000 mAh capacity battery with support for 33W fast charging. The battery delivers fairly good results, you can expect up to 2 days of battery backup depending upon your usage. The narzo 60x 5G delivers up to 35.8 hours of music playback, 34.2 hours of calling, and 15.9 hours of video playback while the realme UI 4.0 is also optimized for the battery which overall improves the battery runtimes.

For its charging, we can see it has 33W speed while many smartphones in this range offer 18W charging. The narzo 60x 5G with its 33W charging can charge the battery up to 50% in 29 minutes according to realme India, and this is quite fast for the segment. Expect the smartphone to be fully charged up to 100% in less than an hour which is excellent.

Verdict – realme narzo 60x 5G Review

The realme narzo 60x 5G is an affordable 5G smartphone starting at a price of ₹12,999. It has a flat-style 7.89 slim and lightweight design, it takes fairly good shots (50 MP), it’s also a decent performer (Dimensity 6100+), and packs a range of realme UI 4.0 features. It’s more likely the realme narzo 60 5G in terms of performance and offers 5G connectivity. For those who are looking for a 5G smartphone in ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 range with good design, performance, and cameras, the realme narzo 60x 5G is surely a worthy pick. You can grab it under the ongoing discounts of flat ₹1,000 during its sale.

realme narzo 60x 5G – Where To Buy?

The realme narzo 60x 5G is priced at ₹12,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, and ₹14,499 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone will be available during a flash sale on 12th September 2023 at 12 PM and goes on regular sale from 15th September 2023 on Amazon.in, realme.com/in, and offline stores. The launch offers include a flat ₹1,000 discount on its first sale.

Get realme narzo 60x 5G on Amazon India

Get realme narzo 60x 5G on realme.com/in

realme narzo 60 5G Review