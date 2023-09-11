realme’s latest midrange TWS earbuds – realme Buds T300 have been launched recently alongside the realme narzo 60x 5G smartphone. The realme Buds T300 is the newest wireless earbuds from the brand with its 30 dB ANC, 4-mic call noise cancellation, 360° Spatial Sound, up to 40 hours of playback, 12.4mm Dynamic Bass drivers, 50ms ultra-low latency, and more, and is priced at reasonable ₹2,199. Here’s more about the earbuds in our realme Buds T300 review.

realme Buds T300 Specifications & Features

Driver: 12.4 mm Dynamic Bass drivers

12.4 mm Dynamic Bass drivers Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C

Wireless Range: 10 meters

10 meters Bluetooth Codec Support: AAC, SBC

AAC, SBC Protection: IP55 (earbuds)

Features: 30 dB Active Noise Cancellation, 4-Mic Call Noise Cancellation, 50ms Ultra Low Latency mode for gaming, Touch controls, realme Link app support

Battery & Charging: 43 mAh (buds), 460 mAh (case), up to 40 hours of music playback (buds + case, ANC off, 50% volume), u p to 7 hours of music playback (buds only), 4 hours of calls (buds only), 7 hours playback in 10 minutes charging, USB Type-C charging

43 mAh (buds), 460 mAh (case), up to u Colors: Stylish Black, Youth White

Stylish Black, Youth White Price: ₹2,199 (introductory price), ₹2,299 (regular price)

₹2,199 (introductory price), ₹2,299 (regular price) Availability: 12th September 2023 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart, Amazon.in, and offline stores

12th September 2023 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart, Amazon.in, and offline stores Offers: ₹100 off for a limited period of time

Design, Build Quality, & Ergonomics

In terms of design, the realme Buds T300 flaunts a glossy finish casing with curved edges, it’s lightweight, handy, and easy to carry and looks amazing. It comes with an IP55 dust and water-resistant rating and comes in two color variants – Stylish Black and Youth White colors.

Opening the case, you see a dual-shade interior depending on the color model. While the outer casing is White or Black, the interior is Off-White or Coffee Brown respectively. The earbuds are stem-designed and fit perfectly fine in the ears, the silicon cups ensure that it doesn’t fall off easily.

The buds come with a USB Type-C port for charging at the bottom and an LED power indicator on the front. On each bud, you will see two pins at the bottom used for charging while there’s a mic in between. The outer side of the bud has a second mic and gesture control for controlling the music and calls.

Hardware, Audio Performance, & Features

The realme Buds T300 equips 12.4 mm Dynamic Bass drivers, it uses N52 Magnets, HTW Wire Coil, and Titanizing Diaphragm to deliver high-quality sound. The sound quality for this price is amazing, there’s no doubt that you will get the finest sound quality overall in this price range.

The primary feature we can see is the 30 dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which eliminates the background noise. Speaking of its noise isolation, the 30 dB ANC is impressive in its class, which means it’s effective even in noisy places and environments where there’s ambient noise. There’s a 4-mic call noise cancellation (ENC) feature for better call quality and includes features such as 360° Spatial Audio effect for surround sound.

The earbuds connect via Bluetooth 5.3 with Google and allow users to connect up to two devices at once. It also supports transparency mode as well as 50 ms ultra-low latency for gaming, touch controls for controlling music and calls, and uses AAC and SBC audio codecs for transmission. You can use all features via the realme Link app.

The realme Link app allows you to use all of its features via an interface. The realme Link app lets you connect and use many of its features as well as update the firmware. The app displays battery information, controls for Active Noise Cancellation, Spatial Sound, gesture shortcuts, and more. The app is available for Android and iOS platforms.

Battery Runtime & Charging

The realme Buds T300 equips a 460 mAh battery (case), 43 mAh (each bud), and supports 10-minute fast charging that offers 7 hours of playback. It uses a USB Type-C charging port which has a 10-minute quick charge support. You can expect the earbuds to fully charge in ~1.5 hours (earbuds only) or in ~2 hours (earbuds + case).

For the runtimes, it delivers up to 40 hours of total music playback on full charge (50% volume, ANC Off) while up to 8 hours on music and up to 4 hours on calls on buds only. With ANC turned on, you can expect it to last up to 22-24 hours on both buds + case and about 4-5 hours on buds only. This is on continuous usage, it depends on how frequently you use ANC on the earbuds and set the volume levels. You are most likely getting more battery runtimes if you have mixed usage.

The battery life on the Buds T300 with ANC turned on is reasonably good while the normal usage is incredible up to 40 hours. This means if used ~4 hours a day, the earbuds can easily last about 10 days on a single full charge without ANC and about 6 days to a week with ANC On. The battery life may vary depending on the use of ANC and volume levels.

realme Buds T300 Review

The realme Buds T300 has a bunch of features ot offer for its price (₹2,199). You get 30 dB ANC which isolates the ambient noise reasonably, offers decent call quality with its 4-mic call noise cancellation, 360° Spatial Audio effect for surround sound, and delivers the finest sound quality in this price as far as we know. In addition, there’s a lightweight sleek IP55 dust and water-resistant design and 40 hours of battery life to enjoy listening for longer durations. Overall, we are satisfied with what the realme Buds T300 has to offer and is recommended for those having a budget for ANC earbuds under ₹2,500.

realme Buds T300 Price in India – Where To Buy?

The price for the realme Buds T300 is ₹2,199 (introductory price) while the regular price will be ₹2,299. It will be available from 12th September 2023 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart, Amazon.in, and offline stores.

Get realme Buds T300 on realme.com/in

Get realme Buds T300 on Amazon India