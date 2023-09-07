TECNO Mobile India has today added a special edition smartphone under its Spark 10 Pro Series – the TECNO SPARK 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition is the latest TECNO smartphone that comes with its unique Black and White eco-leather design inspired by India’s recent Moon Mission – Chandrayaan 3. Other highlights and features of the smartphone are its 8 GB RAM (+8 GB MemFusion RAM) and 128 GB storage, 50 MP dual rear + 32 MP front cameras both with dual LED flash, 90 Hz display, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, and priced aggressively at ₹11,999 for its 8 GB + 128 GB variant. A few months ago, TECNO introduced its segment’s first leather-finish variants for its Spark Go 2023 and Spark 10 Series smartphones.

The TECNO SPARK 10 Pro Moon Explorer is an affordable midrange smartphone flaunting its Eco-Silicone Leather Triple Matrix Moon Type Camera design. It has a unique dual-shade Black and White leather design crafted from environmentally friendly eco-silicone leather along with a camera module that resembles the moon’s surface, a fitting tribute to Chandrayaan 3, said the company. Unlike other dual-shade designs, this phone features a one-piece eco-leather back panel that not only looks stunning but also aligns with our eco-friendly approach.

On the front side, there’s a 6.78-inch Dot-in Display with Full HD+ resolution (2460 x 1080 pixels), a 90 Hz refresh rate with 270 Hz touch sampling rate, and comes with 580 nits peak brightness. The cameras on the back include a dual setup with a 50 MP f/1.6 AI camera as the primary aided by a secondary depth camera while the front side has a 32 MP AI selfie camera for selfie and video calling needs. Both, the front and the back are aided by dual LED flash. The 50 MP is an AI-enabled camera powered by ASD mode and 3D LUT technology.

The TECNO SPARK 10 Pro Moon Explorer is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.0 GHz (2x Cortex-A75 cores + 6x Cortex-A55) paired with an ARM Mali-G52 MC2 (2-core) GPU, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage with support for microSD card up to 1 TB and +8 GB MemFusion RAM (total 16 GB RAM).

The smartphone equips a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging that charges the battery up to 50% in 40 minutes and runs on HiOS 12.6 UI based on the Android 13 operating system. Connectivity and features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS (GPS, GNSS, Galileo, Beidou), NFC, and Game Turbo Dual Engine.

Commenting on the launch of the Moon Explorer SPARK 10 Pro, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile said, “We are excited to introduce the TECNO Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition, a tribute to innovation and aesthetics. This smartphone embodies TECNO’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of design, functionality, and environmental responsibility. With its unique Black & White Leather Design crafted from environmentally friendly eco-silicone leather, it pays homage to India’s Moon Mission – Chandrayaan 3, while delivering an exceptional user experience. We believe that the SPARK 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition will redefine the smartphone market with its innovative design, remarkable camera capabilities, and powerful performance, all at a competitive price of ₹11,999.”

TECNO SPARK 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.78-inch Dot-in Display, Full HD+ resolution (2460 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 270 Hz touch sampling rate, 580 nits peak brightness, Eco-Silicone Leather Triple Matrix Moon Type Camera design

6.78-inch Dot-in Display, Full HD+ resolution (2460 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 270 Hz touch sampling rate, 580 nits peak brightness, Eco-Silicone Leather Triple Matrix Moon Type Camera design Software: HiOS 12.6 UI based on Android 13 operating system

HiOS 12.6 UI based on Android 13 operating system CPU: 12nm MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.0 GHz speed (2x ARM Cortex-A75 & 6x ARM Cortex-A55)

12nm MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.0 GHz speed (2x ARM Cortex-A75 & 6x ARM Cortex-A55) GPU: ARM Mali-G52 MC2 (2-core) Graphics

ARM Mali-G52 MC2 (2-core) Graphics Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB additional MemFusion RAM (total 16 GB RAM)

8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB additional MemFusion RAM (total 16 GB RAM) Storage: 128 GB internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB

128 GB internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.6 + QVGA depth), AI-enabled camera powered by ASD mode and 3D LUT technology, dual LED flash



Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.6 + QVGA depth), AI-enabled camera powered by ASD mode and 3D LUT technology, dual LED flash Selfie Camera: 32 MP AI selfie camera, dual LED flash

32 MP AI selfie camera, dual LED flash Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS (GPS, GNSS, Galileo, Beidou), NFC, Game Turbo Dual Engine

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS (GPS, GNSS, Galileo, Beidou), NFC, Game Turbo Dual Engine Cellular: 4G network, dual-SIM dual standby, VoLTE support

4G network, dual-SIM dual standby, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 18W fast charging, 50% charge in 40 minutes, 27 days standby

5,000 mAh battery, 18W fast charging, 50% charge in 40 minutes, 27 days standby Colors: Special Edition – Moon Explorer

The price for the TECNO SPARK 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition is ₹11,999 for its lone 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and will be available from 15th September 2023 in retail stores. Pre-booking starts on 7th September 2023 i.e. today.

TECNO SPARK 10 Pro Moon Explorer Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹11,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹11,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: 7th September 2023 i.e. today (pre-booking), 15th September 2023 (sale) in retail stores

7th September 2023 i.e. today (pre-booking), 15th September 2023 (sale) in retail stores Offers: N/A

