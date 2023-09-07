MediaTek has announced that it has successfully developed its first chip using TSMC’s 3nm process in collaboration with the Taiwan-based Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). MediaTek said that TSMC’s 3nm process technology provides enhanced performance, power, and yield, in addition to complete platform support for both high-performance computing and mobile applications.

Compared with TSMC’s 5nm process, the 3nm tech offers as much as 18% improvements in speed at the same power or a 32% reduction in power consumption at the same speed. It will also offer approximately 60% increase in logic density. The upcoming MediaTek flagship chip with the 3nm TSMC process is expected to power smartphones, tablets, smart cars, and several other devices starting in the second half of 2024.

Commenting on the new achievement, Joe Chen, President of MediaTek, said, “We are committed to our vision of using the world’s most advanced technology to create cutting edge products that improve our lives in meaningful ways. TSMC’s consistent and high-quality manufacturing capabilities enable MediaTek to fully demonstrate its superior design in flagship chipsets, offering the highest performance and quality solutions to our global customers and enhancing the user experience in the flagship market.”

Dr. Cliff Hou, Senior Vice President of Europe and Asia Sales at TSMC, said, “This collaboration between MediaTek and TSMC on MediaTek’s Dimensity SoC means the power of the industry’s most advanced semiconductor process technology can be as accessible as the smartphone in your pocket. Throughout the years, we have worked closely with MediaTek to bring numerous significant innovations to the market and are honored to continue our partnership into the 3nm generation and beyond.”

MediaTek has not yet revealed any other details and specs about the upcoming chip, however, the company is planning to launch the 3nm chips in the second half of 2024. No details on the cores, clock speeds, or GPU are currently known.