TECNO Mobile India is launching its flagship-grade notebook MEGABOOK T1 for the first time in India, the company has confirmed with a tweet and a teaser on Amazon.in. TECNO hasn’t yet revealed the date, but the high-performance notebook is expected to be launched soon this month.

TECNO Mobile India teased the launch with a tweet saying, “The only tool you need to make your work, play, and life feel light is coming soon. Stay tuned for the #MegabookT1. #TECNO #LifeMadeLight #ComingSoon”. The Amazon India teaser page officially shares more details of the upcoming laptop. The TECNO MEGABOOK T1 will be the company’s first Windows-based notebook in the country

TECNO MEGABOOK T1 will feature a premium nano aluminum alloy design with 1.56 kg ultra-lightweight and a 14.8 mm slim form factor. In addition, the notebook will be sized 15.6-inch and will be powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors (up to Core i7), as much as 1 TB SSD storage and 16 GB RAM, a 70 Wh battery that lasts up to 17.5 hours, and supports 65W fast charging.

Other features include a Starry Backlit keyboard, fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 6, dual-fan VC Cooling, DTS Sound, Dual Mic Plus AI ENC for calls, 2x USB 3.0 port, 1x USB 3.1 port, HDMI 1.4, 3.5 mm jack, TF Card slot, USB Type-C ports, Type-C charging, and more.

TECNO MEGABOOK T1 will be sold on Amazon India and will be announced soon with more details, its pricing, variants, and offers. Stay tuned.

