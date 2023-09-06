Alongside the launch of the narzo 60x 5G smartphone, realme India also introduced its latest midrange TWS earbuds in the country, the realme Buds T300 which is the newest wireless earbuds from the brand priced at ₹2,199 (introductory price) featuring 30 dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), 4-mic call noise cancellation, 360° Spatial Sound, up to 40 hours playback, 12.4mm Dynamic Bass drivers, 50ms ultra-low latency, and more.
The realme Buds T300 has a lightweight curved design with an IP55 dust and water-resistant rating and comes in two color variants – Stylish Black and Youth White colors. It has 12.4 mm Dynamic Bass drivers with 30 dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to eliminate background noise, and 4-mic call noise cancellation (ENC) for better audio quality, and includes features such as 360° Spatial Audio effect for surround sound.
The realme Buds T300 supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, a USB Type-C port for charging, and supports all features via the realme Link app. It also supports 50 ms ultra-low latency for gaming, touch controls for controlling music and calls, and uses AAC and SBC audio codecs for transmission.
For battery, it has a 460 mAh battery (case), 43 mAh (each bud), and supports 10-minute fast charging that offers 7 hours of playback. It lasts up to 40 hours on full charge (50% volume, ANC Off), up to 4 hours on calls, and 8 hours on music both on buds only.
The price for the realme Buds T300 is ₹2,199 (introductory price) and will be available from 12th September 2023 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart, Amazon.in, and offline stores.
realme Buds T300 Specifications & Features
- Driver: 12.4 mm Dynamic Bass drivers
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C
- Wireless Range: 10 meters
- Bluetooth Codec Support: AAC, SBC
- Protection: IP55 (earbuds)
- Features: 30 dB Active Noise Cancellation, 4-Mic Call Noise Cancellation, 50ms Ultra Low Latency mode for gaming, Touch controls, realme Link app support
- Battery & Charging: 43 mAh (buds), 460 mAh (case), up to 40 hours of music playback (buds + case, ANC off, 50% volume), up to 7 hours of music playback (buds only), 4 hours of calls (buds only), 7 hours playback in 10 minutes charging, USB Type-C charging
- Colors: Stylish Black, Youth White
realme Buds T300 Price In India, Availability, Offers
- Price: ₹2,199 (introductory price), ₹2,299 (regular price)
- Availability: 12th September 2023 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart, Amazon.in, and offline stores
- Offers: ₹100 off for a limited period of time
Get realme Buds T300 on realme.com/in
Get realme Buds T300 on Amazon India