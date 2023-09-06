realme India has launched its latest narzo 60 Series 5G smartphone in India – the realme narzo 60x 5G which is a budget 5G smartphone starting at a price of ₹12,999 and is a tone-down variant of its sibling realme narzo 60 5G. The primary highlights of the narzo 60x 5G include a 7.89 mm slim design, 120 Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+, 50 MP AI camera, 33W fast charging, and more. The announcement was made alongside its latest wireless earbuds – realme Buds T300.

The realme narzo 60x 5G uses a flat-style 7.89 mm slim design, weighs about 190 grams, and comes in two color variants – Stellar Green, and Nebula Purple. The narzo 60x 5G uses an IntersellarX design with a glitter sand process and gradient light effect on the back. It has a 6.72-inch display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Other display features include a 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 91.4% screen-to-body ratio, and 680 nits peak brightness.

On the camera’s front, the narzo 60x 5G equips dual cameras on the back with a 50 MP AI camera as the primary and a 2 MP depth camera as the secondary. The front side has an 8 MP selfie camera for selfie and video calling needs. It has a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging that charges the battery up to 50% in 29 minutes. It runs on the realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 with a security patch dated 5th August 2023.

Moving to the internals, the narzo 60x 5G is powered by an all-new 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors) paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) GPU, up to 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and a 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage. It comes in two RAM variants, i.e. 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM storage. The RAM can be expanded up to 6 GB virtually via the Dynamic RAM feature.

The realme narzo 60x 5G is priced at ₹12,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, and ₹14,499 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone will be available during a flash sale on 12th September 2023 at 12 PM and goes on regular sale from 15th September 2023 on Amazon.in, realme.com/in, and offline stores. The launch offers include a flat ₹1,000 discount on its first sale.

