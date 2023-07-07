Yesterday, realme India launched its two narzo 60 Series smartphones in India, realme narzo 60 Pro 5G and realme narzo 60 5G. The realme narzo 60 5G is the tone-down variant highlighting a premium Vegan Leather design, 90 Hz Super AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 64 MP camera, 33W VOOC fast charging, and more. On the other hand, its Pro variant narzo 60 Pro 5G uses a 120 Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 7050 SoC, a whopping 1 TB internal storage, 100 MP OIS camera, and 67W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging. With a starting price of ₹17,999, how good is the realme narzo 60 5G, and what it has to offer? Here’s more about the smartphone in our realme narzo 60 5G review.

realme narzo 60 5G Specifications

Display & Design: 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 1,000 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 180 Hz (gaming) / 120 Hz (Home) touch sampling rate, 90.80% screen-to-body ratio, 4,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 1,000 nits peak brightness, 20,000 Level Automatic AI Brightness Adjustment, HDR10+, HyperVision Mode, TÜV Rheinland certification, Premium Vegan Leather design, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 7.93 mm OR 7.98 mm thickness, 182 grams OR 183 grams weight

realme UI 4.0, Android 13 operating system CPU: 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 6020 octa-core SoC up to 2.2 GHz CPU clock speed (2 + 6 ARM Cortex-A76 cores + ARM Cortex-A55 cores)

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) Graphics Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB extended RAM

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage Main Camera: Dual cameras (64 MP f/1.79 primary + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), 2x in-sensor zoom, LED flash

Single 16 MP, f/2.5 Others: In-display fingerprint scanner (optical), Face Unlock, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio Certification

5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 33W VOOC fast charging

Mars Orange, Cosmic Black Price: ₹17,999 (8 GB + 128 GB), ₹19,999 (8 GB + 256 GB)

6th July 2023 at 1 PM (pre-order), 15th July 2023 (first sale) on realme.com/in, Amazon.in Offers: ₹1,000 coupon on first sale, up to 6-month no-cost EMI, an additional 6-month warranty on pre-booking

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The realme narzo 60 5G flaunts its premium Vegan Leather design (Mars Orange color) with flattened edges and offers a more refined and polished design. It also comes in Cosmic Black color which is glossy back with textures which you can see in the images below. The realme narzo 60 5G comes in two color variants Mars Orange and Cosmic Black colors.

The back looks similar to its sibling narzo 6 Pro 5G, although flat-style, and shares the design traits with the realme 11 Pro Series 5G. The design feels solid, lightweight, and looks premium, it has a 7.93 mm thickness with 182 grams weight (for Cosmic Black) or a 7.98 mm thickness with 183 grams weight (for Mars Orange).

The front side has a stunning 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), and a 90 Hz refresh rate with the screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The display here is Super AMOLED which shines out in its segment for the price it holds when compared to the IPS LCD counterparts such as the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G.

Other display features include a 90.80% screen-to-body ratio, a 1,000 Hz instant touch sampling rate, a 180 Hz touch sampling rate, a 4,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 1,000 nits peak brightness, and 20,000 Level Automatic AI Brightness Adjustment.

Moving to the buttons, ports, connectivity, and audio, the right side offers a power button and volume controls just above while the left side has a dual 5G SIM tray. The bottom has a USB Type-C port, loudspeakers (mono), and a microphone whereas the top has another microphone.

No stereo speakers are available on the phone like its Pro variant and no 3.5 mm jack is available for earphones/headphones, you have to use a Type-C to 3.5 mm convertor. The smartphone offers Dolby Audio support and Hi-Res audio certification for audio quality and enhancements.

Software, User Interface, & Features

Moving to its software and features, the realme narzo 60 5G is equipped with the realme UI 4.0 interface which brings much more features and customized perks in addition to all the native features of the Android 13. The realme UI 4.0 is based on the Android 13 operating system with a security patch dated 5th June 2023.

The interface has been seamlessly optimized for Android 13 and it’s much more improved compared to its predecessors. realme UI 4.0, which is the successor to realme UI 3.0, offers many of the latest features of the Android 13 and realme’s own customizations, gestures, shortcuts, and other perks with extra-ordinary features from the like Mini Capsule and Auto Pixelate chats for privacy.

Some of the latest additions and perks include Adaptive sleep, Smart notification hiding, Attenuated incoming call ringtones under the gaze, Real-time clock, Omoji 2.0, and Responsive layout 2.0. You also get a host of other features in the realme UI 4.0 which you can take advantage of to customize the look and the interface as per your needs.

A new feature in the realme UI 4.0 is the Mini Capsule which realme has tweaked in the realme UI 4.0, this is a special feature that gives you a glimpse of information at the in-screen selfie camera area. Once deployed, can show you information such as a step count, data usage, or SuperVOOC charging status. The Mini Capsule effect works similarly to Apple’s Dynamic Island, it converts the in-screen selfie camera into an elongated pill-shaped window.

You get some pre-installed apps that you can remove if you don’t need them. Apps that come installed on the phone are Facebook, Amazon, Snapchat, ShareChat, Dailyhunt, Josh, PhonePe, Moj, Public, Spotify, Agoda, LinkedIn, and a few more.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

For the internals, the realme narzo 60 5G packs a new 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 6020 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors) paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) GPU, up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and a up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage.

The MediaTek Dimensity 6020 is a midrange SoC manufactured in a 7nm process and consists of 8x Cortex CPUs (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors). The two performance ARM Cortex-A78 cores are clocked at 2.2 GHz, and the six power-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores are clocked at 2.0 GHz.

About the variants, the smartphone comes in single RAM with two storage options i.e. 128 GB and 256 GB storage with 8 GB RAM on both. The RAM is an LPDDR4x type and the storage is a UFS 2.2 type. The smartphone offers RAM expansion tech from 4 GB to 8 GB range, the RAM can be expanded up to 8 GB via its Dynamic RAM feature making 16 GB RAM in total (physical + virtual).

The performance of the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 is between Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695. You can expect a performance, it’s faster than Snapdragon 680 and slightly below the Snapdragon 695G. The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 on its sibling narzo 60 Pro 5G is comparatively faster in terms of overall performance due to its higher clock speed (2.7 GHz), LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage compared to the 2.2 GHz cores with LPDDR4X + UFS 2.2 on the narzo 60 5G.

Moving to its gaming performance, the ARM Mali-G57 MC2 is a midrange GPU for gaming with a decent level of performance. You can expect to run games on medium to high graphics settings. You should pick a high-performance GPU if you are looking to game on the highest settings.

Cameras

The realme narzo 60 5G equips dual cameras on the back with a 64 MP f/1.79 primary camera and a 2 MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture as the secondary camera. On the front side, there’s a 16 MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture for selfie and video calling needs.

The smartphone does not offer dedicated wide-angle and macro cameras just like its Pro sibling. The phone basically relies on the 64 MP camera for photography. Compared to the narzo 60 Pro 5G, there’s a significant difference in the main cameras, 100 MP OIS vs 64 MP, the 100 MP camera on the narzo 60 Pro 5G comes with OIS and support for 4K while the narzo 60 5G misses out on both.

The camera interface offers various modes including 64MP Mode, Portrait Mode, Bokeh Effect Control, Panoramic View, Expert, Filter, Night Mode, HDR, AI Scene Recognition, AI Beauty, Filter, Chroma Boost, Group Portrait, Street, and more. The selfie camera offers Portrait Mode, Timelapse, Panoramic View, Beauty Mode, HDR, Face-Recognition, Filter, Night Mode, and Bokeh Effect Control.

The 64 MP camera takes decent shots in the daylight and in low light with crisp detailing. We managed to take some camera samples from the realme narzo 60 Pro 5G, check them out below. The main camera allows users to record 1080p videos at 30 fps, no 4K, and no 60 fps. For slow motion, you can shoot 120 fps videos with either 1080p or 720p resolution.

realme narzo 60 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

On the battery side, there is a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W VOOC fast charging. The 33W fast charging can charge the phone up to 50% in just ~35 minutes, so you can expect the phone to charge fully in about an hour. The 5,000 mAh can get you a battery life of up to 2 days depending on your usage. The realme UI 4.0 paired with Dimensity 6020 has battery optimizations to ensure uninterrupted usage for more extended periods.

Verdict – realme narzo 60 5G

The realme narzo 60 5G is known for its Premium Vegan Leather design, the design looks promising and long-lasting. In addition, there’s a Super AMOLED display in this segment that shines out, also a Dimensity 6020 CPU for decent performance, a 33W VOOC fast charging, and offers a range of realme UI 4.0 features on top of Android 13 perks. The realme narzo 60 5G is clearly a winner for its price in terms of its design, display, and performance, and it’s recommended if you are looking for a smartphone under ₹20,000 budget.

realme narzo 60 5G – Where To Buy

The realme narzo 60 5G is priced at ₹17,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, and ₹19,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The smartphone will be available starting from 15th July 2023 on Amazon.in and realme.com/in. Pre-booking starts today i.e. 6th July 2023 at 1 PM. The launch offers include a ₹1,000 coupon on its first sale, no-cost EMI for up to 6 months, and an additional 6-month warranty on pre-booking.

Get realme narzo 60 5G on Amazon India

Get realme narzo 60 5G on realme.com/in

