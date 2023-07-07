A few weeks ago, TECNO launched its CAMON 20 Series in India with its three latest smartphones – CAMON 20, CAMON 20 Pro 5G, and the top-end CAMON 20 Premier 5G. The TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G being a top-of-the-line smartphone under the series comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage, triple cameras with 50 MP RGBW Sensor-Shift OIS Anti-Shaking Technology and 108 MP ultra-wide + macro, 44W fast charging, and more.

The TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G includes a rear triple setup of 50 MP f/1.77 RGBW with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), laser autofocus, and 6P + 1G lens as the primary camera, 108 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera + macro, and 2 MP f/2.4 as the depth camera all aided by Octa LED Ring flash. The 50 MP RGBW main camera uses Sensor-Shift OIS Anti-Shaking Technology while the 108 MP ultra-wide-angle autofocus camera also comes with a macro option. The front camera includes a 32 MP f/2.45 selfie camera.

The TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G uses a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate and comes in Dark Welkin and Serenity Blue color variants. On the battery side, it packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

Specs include a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 8050 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3 GHz (1x Cortex-A78 @3GHz, 3x Cortex-A78 @2.6GHz, and 4x Cortex-A55 @2GHz) with ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. For the RAM and storage options, the CAMON 20 Premier comes in a lone variant of 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on the TECNO’s HiOS 13 interface based on the Android 13 operating system.

Commenting on the launch of CAMON 20 Premier 5G, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the CAMON 20 Premier 5G to the Indian market, especially at a time when smartphone photography has gained immense popularity and content creation has witnessed a significant boost. As a brand, we understand the importance of camera-centric smartphones, and our latest offering brings a disruptive experience to the smartphone segment. The innovative amalgamation of Sensor-Shift, RGBW Pro, and 108MP lens showcases our commitment to delivering extraordinary photography experience that surpasses their expectations.”

TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G Specifications

Display & Design: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 7.8mm slim

CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 8050 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3 GHz (1x Cortex-A78 @3GHz, 3x Cortex-A78, and 4x Cortex-A55)

Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB extended RAM with MEM Fusion Technology

Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.77 RGBW OIS + 108 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle/macro + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), Optical Image Stabilization, 6P+1G lens, laser autofocus, Octa LED Ring flash

Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS

Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 45W fast charging

Colors: Predawn Black, Serenity Blue, Glacier Glow

The price for the TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage is ₹29,999 as a part of the introductory offer and will be available on Amazon India from next week during the Amazon Prime Day Kickstarter sale.

TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM & 512 GB storage) – Special Launch Price

₹29,999 (8 GB RAM & 512 GB storage) – Special Launch Price Availability: July 2023 on Amazon India during the Amazon Prime Day Kickstarter sale

July 2023 on Amazon India during the Amazon Prime Day Kickstarter sale Offers: Available at ₹29,999 as a part of introductory offer

