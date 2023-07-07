Samsung has launched its latest Galaxy M Series smartphone in India, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is a midrange smartphone featuring a 120 Hz Super AMOLED display, 50 MP OIS primary camera, 6,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging, and is powered by Samsung Exynos 1280 SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G uses a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate and comes in Midnight Blue, Prism Silver, and Waterfall Blue color variants. On the battery side, it packs a large 6,000 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It runs on the OneUI 5.1 interface based on the Android 13 operating system.

Moving to the specifications of the smartphone, there’s a 5nm Samsung Exynos 1280 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz (2x Cortex-A78 cores @2.4 GHz and 4x Cortex-A55 cores @2 GHz) with ARM Mali-G68 MP4 GPU. The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G comes in two RAM variants i.e. one with 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage and the second with 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage.

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G includes a triple rear camera setup with 50 MP as the primary camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support, 8 MP and 2 MP as the secondary cameras with 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera, and 2 MP macro. The front camera includes a 13 MP selfie camera for selfie and video calling needs.

Commenting on the launch, Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said, “True to Samsung philosophy, we are pushing the boundaries of innovation even further with the new Galaxy M34 5G, a stunning device that is ready to power the infinite passions of our young MZ consumers. Boasting an impressive 50 MP No Shake Camera, flagship features such as Nightography, massive 6000mAh battery, immersive 120Hz Super AMOLED display, up to 4 generations of OS Upgrades and 5 years of Security updates, Galaxy M34 5G stands tall as a Monster 5G device. At a price of INR 16999, Galaxy M34 5G not only disrupts the segment, but it also exemplifies Samsung’s prowess in delivering top-tier technology at an affordable price.”

Ranjit Babu, Director, Wireless and Home Entertainment, Amazon India said, “The Galaxy M series is the epitome of best-in-class features and performance that is truly Monstrous in nature. And, with Amazon’s pan India reach, we have been able to ensure that you can get your hands on this unique smartphone with our assurance of quick, safe, and reliable delivery. Get your hands on the Monster this Prime Day.”

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate

6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate Software: OneUI 5.1 interface, Android 13 operating system

OneUI 5.1 interface, Android 13 operating system CPU: 5nm Samsung Exynos 1280 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz (2x Cortex-A78 @2.4 GHz and 4x Cortex-A55 @2 GHz)

5nm Samsung Exynos 1280 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz (2x Cortex-A78 @2.4 GHz and 4x Cortex-A55 @2 GHz) GPU: ARM Mali-G68 MP4 Graphics

ARM Mali-G68 MP4 Graphics Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM

8 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP OIS primary + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle + 2 MP macro), Optical Image Stabilization, LED flash

Triple cameras (50 MP OIS primary + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle + 2 MP macro), Optical Image Stabilization, LED flash Selfie Camera: 13 MP

13 MP Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, Dolby Atmos

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, Dolby Atmos Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 6,000 mAh battery, 25W fast charging

6,000 mAh battery, 25W fast charging Colors: Midnight Blue, Prism Silver, Waterfall Blue

The price for the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G starts at ₹18,999 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹20,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The smartphone is available for pre-order at ₹999 starting from today i.e. 7th July 2023 and will go on sale on 15th July 2023 on Amazon.in, Samsung.com/in, and select retail stores. The launch offers include ₹2,000 discount with ICICI and SBI bank cards, no-cost EMI for 9 months, and a free 25W charger worth ₹1,699 on pre-ordering.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹18,999 (6 GB RAM & 128 GB storage), ₹20,999 (8 GB RAM & 128 GB storage)

₹18,999 (6 GB RAM & 128 GB storage), ₹20,999 (8 GB RAM & 128 GB storage) Availability: 7th July 2023 (pre-order at ₹999), 15th July 2023 (sale) on Amazon.in, Samsung.com/in, and select retail stores

7th July 2023 (pre-order at ₹999), 15th July 2023 (sale) on Amazon.in, Samsung.com/in, and select retail stores Offers: ₹2,000 discount with ICICI and SBI bank cards, 9-month no-cost EMI, pre-ordering will receive a free 25W charger worth ₹1,699

