Infinix has launched its latest ZERO BOOK 13 Series notebooks in India starting at ₹51,990 and features up to Intel Core i9 processors with up to 32 GB RAM, up to PCIe 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, 100W Hyper Charger fast charging, metallic construction with rear hinge LED, and more. The Infinix ZERO BOOK 13 is the company’s latest top-of-the-line notebook in the flagship category. This follows the launch of the Infinix ZERO BOOK Ultra Series in the month of January this year.

Infinix ZERO BOOK 13 uses a sleek metallic unibody construction with a Grey color finish flaunting its Meteorite Phase Design with Interstellar Aesthetic, its rear hinge LED light, and an Over Boost Switch (Eco/Balance). The notebook weighs about 1.80 kg weight and is 16.95 mm thin. It equips a 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 400 nits brightness, and sRGB 100% color gamut.

The Infinix ZERO BOOK 13 is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core H-Series processor (Core i5 OR Core i7 OR Core i9) with up to 14 cores and up to 5.4 GHz boost. The CPU is paired with an Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) with up to a whopping 32 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD that can be expanded up to 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (2x SSD slots). The notebook runs on the Microsoft Windows 11 Home operating system out of the box.

The Infinix ZERO BOOK 13 Series offers a total of four variants – Intel Core i5 CPU with 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD as the base variant, Intel Core i7 CPU with 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, Intel Core i7 CPU with 32 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and the top variant with Intel Core i9 CPU, 32 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 1 TB GB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

The OVERBOOST Switch has two modes – ECO mode for extending battery life, and BAL mode for balanced performance for increasing or decreasing the CPU power to fulfill the task requirements.

Other features of the notebook include a full-size Backlit Chiclet keyboard, multi-touch trackpad, FHD camera with AI BeautyCam Enhancement (via the Mi-Pi protocol, true-tone, Background Blur, Face Tracking), a fingerprint sensor, ICE STORM 2.0 upgraded dual-fan cooling system, built-in quad array balanced audio (2 x high-frequency 2W speakers + 2x low-frequency 1W speakers), and built-in dual-mic array with AI noise cancellation.

On the battery side, the Infinix ZERO BOOK 13 Series packs a 70 WHrs battery with support for a 100W Hyper Charger (USB Type-C). Connectivity options include a 2 x 2 Wi-Fi 6E R2 (tri-band) with extended 6 GHz support, Bluetooth 5.2, 1x USB Type-C (support data, charging, and DisplayPort), 1x USB Type-C (data), 2x USB 3.0, 1x HDMI 1.4, and 1x SD card slot.

Infinix ZERO BOOK 13 Series Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 15.6-inch display, Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 400 nits brightness, sRGB 100% color gamut, Meteorite Phase Design with Interstellar Aesthetic, metallic unibody, rear hinge LED, 16.95 mm thin, 1.80 kg weight

15.6-inch display, Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 400 nits brightness, sRGB 100% color gamut, Meteorite Phase Design with Interstellar Aesthetic, metallic unibody, rear hinge LED, 16.95 mm thin, 1.80 kg weight Software: Microsoft Windows 11 Home

Microsoft Windows 11 Home CPU: 13th Gen Intel Core H-Series Processor (Core i5 OR Core i7 OR Core i9) with up to 14 cores, up to 5.4 GHz boost

13th Gen Intel Core H-Series Processor (Core i5 OR Core i7 OR Core i9) with up to 14 cores, up to 5.4 GHz boost GPU: Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Memory: 16 GB OR 32 GB LPDDR5X RAM

16 GB OR 32 GB LPDDR5X RAM Storage: 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, expandable up to 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (2x SSD slots)

512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, expandable up to 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (2x SSD slots) Keyboard & Mouse: Full-size Backlit Chiclet keyboard (backlit), AG Glass Touchpad with Multi-touch

Full-size Backlit Chiclet keyboard (backlit), AG Glass Touchpad with Multi-touch Camera: FHD camera with AI BeautyCam Enhancement via the Mi-Pi protocol, true-tone, Background Blur, Face Tracking

FHD camera with AI BeautyCam Enhancement via the Mi-Pi protocol, true-tone, Background Blur, Face Tracking Others: Fingerprint sensor, ICE STORM 2.0 upgraded dual-fan cooling system, Over Boost Switch (Eco/Balance)

Fingerprint sensor, ICE STORM 2.0 upgraded dual-fan cooling system, Over Boost Switch (Eco/Balance) Audio: Built-in quad array balanced audio (2 x high frequency 2W speakers + 2x low-frequency 1W speakers), dual-mic array with AI noise cancellation

Built-in quad array balanced audio (2 x high frequency 2W speakers + 2x low-frequency 1W speakers), dual-mic array with AI noise cancellation Connectivity & Network: 2 x 2 Wi-Fi 6E R2 (tri-band) with extended 6 GHz support, Bluetooth 5.2, 1x USB Type-C (support data, charging, and DisplayPort), 1x USB Type-C (data), 2x USB 3.0, 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x SD card slot

2 x 2 Wi-Fi 6E R2 (tri-band) with extended 6 GHz support, Bluetooth 5.2, 1x USB Type-C (support data, charging, and DisplayPort), 1x USB Type-C (data), 2x USB 3.0, 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x SD card slot Battery & Charging: 70WHrs, 100W Hyper Charger (USB Type-C)

70WHrs, 100W Hyper Charger (USB Type-C) Colors: Grey with Meteorite Phase Design

Grey with Meteorite Phase Design Dimensions: 323.3 mm x 211.1 mm x 16.95 mm

323.3 mm x 211.1 mm x 16.95 mm Weight: 1.80 kg

The price for the Infinix ZERO BOOK 13 with Intel Core i5, 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD is ₹51,990, the price for the Intel Core i7, 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD is ₹64,990, the price for the Intel Core i7, 32 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 1 TB GB PCIe 4.0 SSD is ₹69,990, and the price for the Intel Core i9, 32 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 1 TB GB PCIe 4.0 SSD is ₹81,990. The Infinix ZERO BOOK 13 Series will be available on Flipkart starting from 11th July 2023.

Infinix ZERO BOOK 13 Series Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹51,990 (Intel Core i5, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), ₹64,990 (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), ₹69,990 (Intel Core i7, 32 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), ₹81,990 (Intel Core i9, 32 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD)

₹51,990 (Intel Core i5, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), ₹64,990 (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), ₹69,990 (Intel Core i7, 32 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), ₹81,990 (Intel Core i9, 32 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD) Availability: 11th July 2023 on Flipkart

11th July 2023 on Flipkart Offers: TBD

Get Infinix ZERO BOOK 13 Series on Flipkart