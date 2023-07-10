OPPO India has launched its latest TWS earbuds, OPPO Enco Air 3 Pro alongside the OPPO Reno10 Series 5G smartphones. The OPPO Enco Air 3 Pro brings the industry’s first innovative Bamboo-Fiber Diaphragm and highlights its 49 dB Smart Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation feature, alongwith LDAC Hi-Res Audio support, IP55 design, and 30 hours of music playback.

The OPPO Enco Air3 Pro is OPPO’s flagship-grade TWS earbuds with 49 dB Smart Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation and comes with 12.4 mm dynamic drivers aided by bamboo-fiber diaphragm. The earbuds connect via Bluetooth 5.3 with Google Fast Pair support and enable users to connect up to two devices at once.

Other features include LDAC (Hi-Res Audio, 990 kbps, 24-bit, 96 kHz), OPPO Alive Audio, Golden Sound 2.0, DNN Noise Cancellation for Calls, AI-based wind noise algorithm, 47ms low latency mode for gaming, Transparency mode, Touch controls for controlling the music and calls., and supports HeyMelody app.

The OPPO Enco Air3 Pro uses a glossy finish flat-case design with a semi-transparent head, IP55 dust and water-resistant rating (buds), and comes in two – White, and Green The case weighs about 47.3 grams, and the earbuds weights around 4.3 grams each. The earbuds come with a USB Type-C port for charging and an LED indicator on the front.

The OPPO Enco Air3 Pro equips a 43 mAh battery (for Earbuds), and 440 mAh battery (for Case) and offers up to 30 hours of music playback (for Earbuds + Case) and up to 7 hours of music playback (for Earbuds). On the charging side, it offers 2 hours of music playback in 10 minutes of charging (via Type-C), and charges fully in 1.5 hours (Earbuds), 2 hours (Earbuds + Case).

OPPO Enco Air3 Pro Specifications & Features

Model: ETE51

ETE51 Driver: 12.4 mm dynamic drivers, Bamboo-Fiber Diaphragm

12.4 mm dynamic drivers, Bamboo-Fiber Diaphragm Driver Sensitivity: 107 dB @ 1 kHz

107 dB @ 1 kHz Microphone Sensitivity: -38 dBV/Pa

-38 dBV/Pa Frequency Response Range: 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz

20 Hz to 20,000 Hz Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C

Wireless Range: 10 meters

10 meters Bluetooth Codec Support: LDAC (Hi-Res Audio, 990 kbps, 24-bit, 96 kHz), AAC, SBC

LDAC (Hi-Res Audio, 990 kbps, 24-bit, 96 kHz), AAC, SBC Protection: IP55 (earbuds)

Features: 49 dB Smart Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, OPPO Alive Audio, Golden Sound 2.0, LDAC Audio, DNN Noise Cancellation for Calls, AI-based wind noise algorithm, Google Fast Pair, 47ms low latency mode for gaming, Transparency mode, Touch controls, connect two devices at once, HeyMelody app support

Battery & Charging: 43 mAh (buds), 440 mAh (case), up to 30 hours of music playback (buds + case), u p to 7 hours of music playback (buds), 2 hours playback in 10 minutes charging, full charge in 1.5 hours (buds), 2 hours (buds + case), USB Type-C (5V, 1A) charging

43 mAh (buds), 440 mAh (case), up to u Colors: White, Green

White, Green Dimensions: 33.01 mm x 20.3 mm x 23.15 mm (Buds), 65.84 mm x 50.45 mm x 24.81 mm (Case)

33.01 mm x 20.3 mm x 23.15 mm (Buds), 65.84 mm x 50.45 mm x 24.81 mm (Case) Weight: 4.3 grams (each bud), 47.3 grams (case)

The price for the OPPO Enco Air3 Pro is ₹4,999 and will be available from 12th July 2023 on OPPO.com/in, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.

OPPO Enco Air3 Pro Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹4,999

₹4,999 Availability: 12th July 2023 on OPPO.com/in, Amazon.in, and Flipkart

12th July 2023 on OPPO.com/in, Amazon.in, and Flipkart Offers: N/A

