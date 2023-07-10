OPPO India has launched its latest Reno10 Series 5G smartphones today in India. The series includes Reno10 Pro+ 5G, Reno10 Pro 5G, and Reno10 5G and is the successor to the Reno8 Series. The Reno10 5G is the base model under the series featuring a 120 Hz curved AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, 32 MP Sony IMX709 autofocus selfie camera, 64 MP primary camera, 67W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging, and more. The announcement was made alongside the OPPO Enco Air3 Pro wireless earbuds.

The OPPO Reno10 5G uses a 3D curved design with a 7.9 mm slim form factor weighing 185 grams and comes in two color variants – Silvery Grey, and Ice Blue. The front side equips a 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) curved AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi pixel density), and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Other display features include a 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 93.0% screen-to-body ratio, 950 nits peak brightness, 100% sRGB support, 100% DCI-P3 support, HDR10+, 48-Month TÜV SÜD Fluency Rating A, and is protected by Dragontrail glass AGC DT-Star2.

On the camera’s front, OPPO Reno10 5G uses a triple camera setup on the rear side with a 64 MP f/1.7 primary camera utilizing the Omnivision OV64B image sensor. The two secondary cameras include a 32 MP f/2.0 Sony IMX709 telephoto with 2x zoom and an 8 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle 112° FOV. The front side has a 32 MP RGBW f/2.4 Autofocus camera.

Camera features include Photos, videos, night photos, portraits, professional photos, panorama, super text, Google Lens, cute shots, dual-view video, ultra-clear image quality, high pixel mode, time-lapse photography, slow motion, portrait retouching, screen fill flash, cute shots, and more.

The OPPO Reno10 5G is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.6 GHz paired with an ARM Mali-G68 MC4 (4-core) GPU, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and a 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage.

The Dimensity 7050 consists of 8x Cortex CPUs (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors). The two performance ARM Cortex-A78 cores are clocked at 2.6 GHz, and the six power-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores are clocked at 2.0 GHz.

On the battery side, the Reno10 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging that takes about 10 minutes to charge up to 31%. The OPPO Reno10 5G runs on OxygenOS 13.1 based on the Android 13 operating system alongwith 3 years of Android OS upgrades and 4 years of Android security updates.

OPPO Reno10 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) 3D curved AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi pixel density), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 93.0% screen-to-body ratio, 950 nits peak brightness, 100% sRGB support, 100% DCI-P3 support, HDR10+, 48-Month TÜV SÜD Fluency Rating A, Dragontrail glass AGC DT-Star2 protection, 7.9 mm thickness, 185 grams weight

The price for the OPPO Reno10 5G will be announced on 20th July 2023 and will be available on Flipkart, OPPO India online store, and offline stores.

The launch offers (Reno10 Series) include up to ₹4,000 (10%) discount on Flipkart and OPPO Stores on HDFC, ICICI Bank, and SBI Bank Cards, ₹4,000 cashback from mainline retail outlets, no-cost EMI up to 9 months on SBI, Kotak, Bank of Baroda, IDFC First, One Card, AU Small Finance Bank Cards, ₹4,000 cashback on consumer loan partners like TVS Credit, HDB Financial, and IDFC First Bank, Zero Down Payment schemes from leading financers, up to ₹4,000 exchange offer + Loyalty Bonus online and offline, free YouTube Premium trial and Google One for up to 6 months through MyOPPO, win a trip to Dubai via MyOPPO raffle and other exciting prizes valid on purchase between 13th July and 19th July, ₹1,500 off on OPPO Pad Air (4 GB + 128 GB) on purchase of Reno10 Pro+ 5G or Reno10 Pro 5G between 13th July and 31st, and OPPO Premium Service Offer.

OPPO Reno10 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: TBA on 20th July 2023 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage)

TBA on 20th July 2023 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage) Availability: Flipkart, OPPO India online store, and offline stores

Flipkart, OPPO India online store, and offline stores Offers (Reno10 Series): Up to ₹4,000 discount on Flipkart and OPPO Stores on HDFC, ICICI Bank, and SBI Bank Cards, ₹4,000 cashback from mainline retail outlets, up to 9 months no-cost EMI on SBI, Kotak, Bank of Baroda, IDFC First, One Card, AU Small Finance Bank Cards, ₹4,000 cashback on consumer loan partners like TVS Credit, HDB Financial, and IDFC First Bank, Zero Down Payment schemes from leading financers, up to ₹4,000 exchange offer + Loyalty Bonus online and offline, free YouTube Premium trial and Google One for up to 6 months through MyOPPO, win a trip to Dubai via MyOPPO raffle and other exciting prizes valid on purchase between 13th July and 19th July, ₹1,500 off on OPPO Pad Air (4 GB + 128 GB) on purchase of Reno10 Pro+ 5G or Reno10 Pro 5G between 13th July and 31st, OPPO Premium Service Offer

