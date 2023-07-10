OPPO India has launched its latest Reno10 Series 5G smartphones today in India which includes the Reno10 Pro+ 5G, Reno10 Pro 5G, and Reno10 5G. The Reno10 Pro 5G is a midrange variant under the Reno10 Series featuring a 120 Hz curved AMOLED display, 50 MP Sony IMX890 primary camera, 32 MP Sony IMX709 autofocus selfie camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC with 12 GB RAM, and 80W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging. The announcement was made alongside the OPPO Enco Air3 Pro wireless earbuds.

The OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G uses a 3D curved design with a 7.9 mm slim form factor weighing 185 grams and comes in two color variants – Silvery Grey, and Glossy Purple. The OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G and Reno10 5G shares the same display, the front side comes with a 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) curved AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi pixel density), and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Other display features include a 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 93.0% screen-to-body ratio, 950 nits peak brightness, 100% sRGB support, 100% DCI-P3 support, HDR10+, 48-Month TÜV SÜD Fluency Rating A, and is protected by Dragontrail glass AGC DT-Star2.

Moving to the cameras, the OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G uses a triple camera setup on the rear side with a 50 MP f/1.8 primary camera utilizing the Sony IMX890 image sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support. The two secondary cameras include a 32 MP f/2.0 Sony IMX709 telephoto with 2x zoom and an 8 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle 112° FOV. The front side has a 32 MP RGBW f/2.4 Autofocus camera.

Camera features include Photos, videos, night photos, professional photos, panorama, portraits, time-lapse photography, slow motion, super text, dual-view videos, cute shots, ultra-clear image quality, Google Lens, cute shots, multi-view videos, and more.

The OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G is powered by a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core SoC (SDM778G) clocked up to 2.4 GHz (4 + 4 Kryo 670 cores) paired with an Adreno 642L GPU, 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and a 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. The OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G runs on OxygenOS 13.1 based on the Android 13 operating system alongwith 3 years of Android OS upgrades and 4 years of Android security updates.

On the battery side, the Reno10 Pro 5G packs a 4,600 mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and SUPERVOOC S Power Management Chip support. It takes about 10 minutes to charge the battery up to 48% capacity.

OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) 3D curved AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi pixel density), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 93.0% screen-to-body ratio, 950 nits peak brightness, 100% sRGB support, 100% DCI-P3 support, HDR10+, 48-Month TÜV SÜD Fluency Rating A, Dragontrail glass AGC DT-Star2 protection, 7.9 mm thickness, 185 grams weight

ColorOS 13.1 interface, Android 13 operating system CPU: 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core SoC (SDM778G) clocked up to 2.4 GHz (4 + 4 Kryo 670 cores)

Adreno 642L Graphics Memory: 12 GB RAM, [email protected],133 MHz, 2 x 16 bit

256 GB UFS [email protected] HS-Gear3 storage Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX890 OIS primary + 32 MP f/2.0 Sony IMX709 telephoto 2x + 8 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle 112° FOV), MariSilicon X NPU, 6P lenses, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), up to [email protected], up to [email protected]/[email protected] slow motion, 0.6x – 20x zoom, LED flash

32 MP RGBW f/2.4 Sony IMX709, Autofocus, [email protected] Camera Features: Photos, videos, night photos, professional photos, panorama, portraits, time-lapse photography, slow motion, super text, dual-view videos, cute shots, ultra-clear image quality, Google Lens, cute shots, and multi-view videos

Photos, videos, night photos, professional photos, panorama, portraits, time-lapse photography, slow motion, super text, dual-view videos, cute shots, ultra-clear image quality, Google Lens, cute shots, and multi-view videos Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock, stereo speakers

In-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock, stereo speakers Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 4,600 mAh battery, 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, 48% in 10 minutes, SUPERVOOC S Power Management Chip

4,600 mAh battery, 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, 48% in 10 minutes, SUPERVOOC S Power Management Chip Colors: Silvery Grey, Glossy Purple

The price for the OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G is ₹39,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage lone variant and will be available from 13th July 2023 on Flipkart, OPPO India online store, and offline stores.

The launch offers (Reno10 Series) include up to ₹4,000 (10%) discount on Flipkart and OPPO Stores on HDFC, ICICI Bank, and SBI Bank Cards, ₹4,000 cashback from mainline retail outlets, no-cost EMI up to 9 months on SBI, Kotak, Bank of Baroda, IDFC First, One Card, AU Small Finance Bank Cards, ₹4,000 cashback on consumer loan partners like TVS Credit, HDB Financial, and IDFC First Bank, Zero Down Payment schemes from leading financers, up to ₹4,000 exchange offer + Loyalty Bonus online and offline, free YouTube Premium trial and Google One for up to 6 months through MyOPPO, win a trip to Dubai via MyOPPO raffle and other exciting prizes valid on purchase between 13th July and 19th July, ₹1,500 off on OPPO Pad Air (4 GB + 128 GB) on purchase of Reno10 Pro+ 5G or Reno10 Pro 5G between 13th July and 31st, and OPPO Premium Service Offer.

OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹39,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage)

₹39,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage) Availability: 13th July 2023 on Flipkart, OPPO India online store, and offline stores

