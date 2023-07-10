OPPO India today launched its latest Reno10 Series 5G smartphones along with the OPPO Enco Air3 Pro wireless earbuds in India. The OPPO Reno10 Series includes the Reno10 Pro+ 5G, Reno10 Pro 5G, and Reno10 5G and is the successor to the OPPO Reno8 Series. The Reno10 Pro+ 5G is a flagship-grade smartphone featuring a 1.5K 120 Hz curved AMOLED display, 50 MP Sony IMX890 primary camera, 32 MP Sony IMX709 autofocus selfie camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 100W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging.

The OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G is the top model with a 6.74-inch (17.13 cm) 3D curved AMOLED display with 2772 x 1240 pixels resolution, and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Other display features include a 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 93.9% screen-to-body ratio, 1,400 nits peak brightness, 450 ppi pixel density, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 100% sRGB support, 100% DCI-P3 support, HDR10+, 48-Month TÜV SÜD Fluency Rating A, and is protected by Dragontrail glass AGC DT-Star2.

The OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G uses a 3D curved design with an 8.2 mm slim form factor weighing 194 grams and comes in two color variants – Silvery Grey, and Glossy Purple. The OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G equips a triple camera setup on the back with a 50 MP f/1.8 primary camera utilizing the Sony IMX890 image sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support.

The two secondary cameras include a 64 MP f/2.5 Omnivision OV64B periscope telephoto with 3x zoom, OIS, and up to 120x digital zoom; and an 8 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle 112° FOV. The front side has a 32 MP RGBW f/2.4 Autofocus camera. Camera features include Photos, videos, night photos, professional photos, panorama, portraits, time-lapse photography, slow motion, super text, cute shots, ultra-clear image quality, dual-view video, Google Lens, portrait retouching, screen fill flash, cute shots, multi-view videos, and more.

The OPPO Reno10 5G is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.2 GHz (1x Cortex-X2 + 3x Cortex-A710 + 4x Cortex-A510 Kryo cores) paired with an Adreno 730 GPU, 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. It packs a 4,700 mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging and SUPERVOOC S Power Management Chip support. It takes about 9.5 minutes to charge the battery up to 50% capacity and 27 minutes to charge fully 100%. It runs on OxygenOS 13.1 (Android 13) with 3 years of Android OS upgrades and 4 years of Android security updates.

OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.74-inch (17.13 cm) 3D curved AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 2772 x 1240 pixels resolution, 450 ppi pixel density, 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 93.0% screen-to-body ratio, 1,400 nits peak brightness, 100% sRGB support, 100% DCI-P3 support, HDR10+, 48-Month TÜV SÜD Fluency Rating A, Dragontrail glass AGC DT-Star2 protection, 8.2 mm thickness, 194 grams weight

6.74-inch (17.13 cm) 3D curved AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 2772 x 1240 pixels resolution, 450 ppi pixel density, 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 93.0% screen-to-body ratio, 1,400 nits peak brightness, 100% sRGB support, 100% DCI-P3 support, HDR10+, 48-Month TÜV SÜD Fluency Rating A, Dragontrail glass AGC DT-Star2 protection, 8.2 mm thickness, 194 grams weight Software: ColorOS 13.1 interface, Android 13 operating system

ColorOS 13.1 interface, Android 13 operating system CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.2 GHz (1x Cortex-X2 + 3x Cortex-A710 + 4x Cortex-A510 Kryo cores)

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.2 GHz (1x Cortex-X2 + 3x Cortex-A710 + 4x Cortex-A510 Kryo cores) GPU: Adreno 730 Graphics

Adreno 730 Graphics Memory: 12 GB RAM, [email protected],200 MHz, 4 x 16 bit

12 GB RAM, [email protected],200 MHz, 4 x 16 bit Storage: 256 GB UFS [email protected] HS-Gear4 storage

256 GB UFS [email protected] HS-Gear4 storage Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX890 OIS primary + 64 MP f/2.5 Omnivision OV64B OIS periscope telephoto 3x + 8 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle 112° FOV), MariSilicon X NPU, 6P lenses, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) up to 120x digital zoom, up to [email protected], up to [email protected]/[email protected] slow motion, 0.6x – 20x zoom, LED flash

Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX890 OIS primary + 64 MP f/2.5 Omnivision OV64B OIS periscope telephoto 3x + 8 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle 112° FOV), MariSilicon X NPU, 6P lenses, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) up to 120x digital zoom, up to [email protected], up to [email protected]/[email protected] slow motion, 0.6x – 20x zoom, LED flash Selfie Camera: 32 MP RGBW f/2.4 Sony IMX709, Autofocus, [email protected]

32 MP RGBW f/2.4 Sony IMX709, Autofocus, [email protected] Camera Features: Photos, videos, night photos, professional photos, panorama, portraits, time-lapse photography, slow motion, super text, cute shots, ultra-clear image quality, dual-view video, Google Lens, portrait retouching, screen fill flash, cute shots, multi-view videos, and more

Photos, videos, night photos, professional photos, panorama, portraits, time-lapse photography, slow motion, super text, cute shots, ultra-clear image quality, dual-view video, Google Lens, portrait retouching, screen fill flash, cute shots, multi-view videos, and more Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock, stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio (Wired + Wireless)

In-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock, stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio (Wired + Wireless) Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 4,700 mAh battery, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50% in 9.5 minutes, 100% in 27 minutes, SUPERVOOC S Power Management Chip

4,700 mAh battery, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50% in 9.5 minutes, 100% in 27 minutes, SUPERVOOC S Power Management Chip Colors: Silvery Grey, Glossy Purple

The price for the OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G is ₹54,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage lone variant and will be available from 13th July 2023 on Flipkart, OPPO India online store, and offline stores.

The launch offers (Reno10 Series) include up to ₹4,000 (10%) discount on Flipkart and OPPO Stores on HDFC, ICICI Bank, and SBI Bank Cards, ₹4,000 cashback from mainline retail outlets, no-cost EMI up to 9 months on SBI, Kotak, Bank of Baroda, IDFC First, One Card, AU Small Finance Bank Cards, ₹4,000 cashback on consumer loan partners like TVS Credit, HDB Financial, and IDFC First Bank, Zero Down Payment schemes from leading financers, up to ₹4,000 exchange offer + Loyalty Bonus online and offline, free YouTube Premium trial and Google One for up to 6 months through MyOPPO, win a trip to Dubai via MyOPPO raffle and other exciting prizes valid on purchase between 13th July and 19th July, ₹1,500 off on OPPO Pad Air (4 GB + 128 GB) on purchase of Reno10 Pro+ 5G or Reno10 Pro 5G between 13th July and 31st, and OPPO Premium Service Offer.

OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹54,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage)

₹54,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage) Availability: 13th July 2023 on Flipkart, OPPO India online store, and offline stores

13th July 2023 on Flipkart, OPPO India online store, and offline stores Offers (Reno10 Series): Up to ₹4,000 discount on Flipkart and OPPO Stores on HDFC, ICICI Bank, and SBI Bank Cards, ₹4,000 cashback from mainline retail outlets, up to 9 months no-cost EMI on SBI, Kotak, Bank of Baroda, IDFC First, One Card, AU Small Finance Bank Cards, ₹4,000 cashback on consumer loan partners like TVS Credit, HDB Financial, and IDFC First Bank, Zero Down Payment schemes from leading financers, up to ₹4,000 exchange offer + Loyalty Bonus online and offline, free YouTube Premium trial and Google One for up to 6 months through MyOPPO, win a trip to Dubai via MyOPPO raffle and other exciting prizes valid on purchase between 13th July and 19th July, ₹1,500 off on OPPO Pad Air (4 GB + 128 GB) on purchase of Reno10 Pro+ 5G or Reno10 Pro 5G between 13th July and 31st, OPPO Premium Service Offer

Get OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G on OPPO.com/in