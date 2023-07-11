After teasers, Nothing announced the launch of its second generation smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2) in India starting at ₹44,999 on Flipkart. The features of the Phone (2) include a transparent back panel Glyph design, 120 Hz LTPO OLED display, a 50 MP Sony IMX890 primary camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage, and 45W fast charging with wireless charging support.

The Nothing Phone (2) flaunts its transparent casing with a 3D curved design featuring Glyph LED lights on the back and metallic frames on the side. The Phone (2) comes with Glyph LED on the back that has 6 separations and 33 addressable LED lighting zones compared to 12 in its predecessor Phone (1). The smartphone has an 8.6 mm thickness weighing about 201.2 grams and comes in two color variants – White, and Dark Grey.

On the front side, the Nothing Phone (2) has a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels) and an adaptive refresh rate of 1 – 120 Hz. Other display features include 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 1,600 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The Nothing Phone (2) equips a dual camera setup on the rear side with a 50 MP f/1.8 primary camera utilizing the Sony IMX890 image sensor with 1.156 inches sensor size and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support. The secondary camera includes a 50 MP f/2.2 Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle 114° FOV + macro camera. The front side has a 32 MP f/2.45 Sony IMX615 with 1/2.74 inches sensor size. The rear camera offers video recording up to 4K @60fps, up to HDR [email protected], up to [email protected] fps, and Night Mode [email protected] fps.

The Nothing Phone (2) is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.2 GHz (1x Cortex-X2 + 3x Cortex-A710 + 4x Cortex-A510 Kryo cores) paired with an Adreno 730 GPU, 8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. It also packs a 4,700 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging that takes about 55 minutes to charge fully 100% in addition to the 15W Qi wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.

On the software side, it runs on Nothing OS 2.0 based on Android 13 with 3 years of Android OS upgrades and 4 years of Android security updates. Special features include Glyph LED lighting on app notifications, volume indication, etc., and Glyph Composer which allows users to personalize and remix custom sounds.

Nothing Phone (2) Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels) 1 – 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 1,600 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, metallic side frames, 8.6 mm thickness, 201.2 grams weight

6.7-inch LTPO OLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels) 1 – 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 1,600 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, metallic side frames, 8.6 mm thickness, 201.2 grams weight Software: Nothing OS 2.0 interface, Android 13 operating system

Nothing OS 2.0 interface, Android 13 operating system CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.2 GHz (1x Cortex-X2 + 3x Cortex-A710 + 4x Cortex-A510 Kryo cores)

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.2 GHz (1x Cortex-X2 + 3x Cortex-A710 + 4x Cortex-A510 Kryo cores) GPU: Adreno 730 Graphics

Adreno 730 Graphics Memory: 8 GB OR 12 GB RAM, LPDDR5

8 GB OR 12 GB RAM, LPDDR5 Storage: 256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage

256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage Main Camera: Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX890 OIS 1/1.56″ primary + 50 MP f/2.2 JN1 ultra-wide-angle 114° FOV + macro), OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), up to [email protected], up to HDR [email protected], up to [email protected] fps, Night Mode [email protected] fps, Action Mode, LED flash

Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX890 OIS 1/1.56″ primary + 50 MP f/2.2 JN1 ultra-wide-angle 114° FOV + macro), OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), up to [email protected], up to HDR [email protected], up to [email protected] fps, Night Mode [email protected] fps, Action Mode, LED flash Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.45 Sony IMX615, 1/2.74-inch sensor size

32 MP f/2.45 Sony IMX615, 1/2.74-inch sensor size Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock, stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio (Wired + Wireless)

In-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock, stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio (Wired + Wireless) Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 4,700 mAh battery, 45W fast charging (100% in 55 minutes), 15W Qi wireless charging, 5W reverse wireless charging

4,700 mAh battery, 45W fast charging (100% in 55 minutes), 15W Qi wireless charging, 5W reverse wireless charging Colors: White, Dark Grey

The price for the Nothing Phone (2) starts at ₹44,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, ₹49,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, and ₹54,999 for its top variant 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. The smartphone will be available from 21st July on Flipkart. Offers include discounts on Nothing ear stick and accessories on pre-order.

Nothing Phone (2) Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹44,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage), ₹49,999 (12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage), ₹54,999 (12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage)

₹44,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage), ₹49,999 (12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage), ₹54,999 (12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage) Availability: 21st July 2023 on Flipkart (India)

21st July 2023 on Flipkart (India) Offers: Flat ₹3,000 instant discount on Axis bank cards, discounts on Nothing ear stick and accessories on pre-order

Get Nothing Phone (2) on Flipkart