HONOR Pad X9 is set to launch in India soon, an Amazon India teaser reveals along with an offer for a free HONOR Flip cover with the tablet. The highlights of the HONOR Pad X9 will include an 11.5-inch 2K display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, surround 6 speakers, a metallic design, and more.

The HONOR Pad X9, which is already available in the global markets, will be the successor to the HONOR Pad X8. As per the global variant specs and features, the HONOR Pad X9 will be a midrange Android tablet in the country with an 11.5-inch screen size and a 7,250 mAh battery that offers 13 hours of video playback on a full charge.

The HONOR Pad X9 will come with a large 11.5-inch display with a resolution of QuadHD or 2K and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The tablet will also come with a surround 6 speakers sound which includes a lightweight subwoofer unit to create a multi-directional sound field from the bottom speaker.

The tablet will be powered by a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 octa-core SoC paired with 4 GB RAM (+3GB extended RAM) and 128 GB storage. The tablet will also run on Android 13 operating system with MagicOS 7.1 on top.

The HONOR Pad X9 will be available on Amazon India. The pricing for the tablet in India is expected to be between ₹15,000 to ₹20,000, it’s already available for €199.90 in Europe and $224 in the US.

