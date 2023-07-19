realme India launched its latest C-Series smartphone in India, the realme C53 is the newest entrant in the affordable segment from the company starting at ₹9,999. The primary highlight of the smartphone is its 108 MP camera with 3x in-sensor zoom. Other features include a 90 Hz display, 7.99 mm slim design, up to 12GB Dynamic RAM (6 GB + 6 GB), 5000 mAh battery, and more.

The realme C53 boasts its 7.99 mm slim Shiny Champion design weighing 186 grams and comes in two color variants – Champion Gold, and Champion Black colors. The front side equips a 6.74-inch IPS display with HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), and a 90 Hz refresh rate. Other display features include a 180 Hz touch sampling rate, a 90.3% screen-to-body ratio, and 560 nits peak brightness.

The realme C53 packs a dual camera setup on the rear side with a 108 MP f/1.75 primary camera with lossless 3x in-sensor zoom and a B&W f/2.4 portrait lens as the secondary camera. On the front side, there’s an 8 MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfie and video calling needs. The 108 MP primary camera uses a Samsung S5KHM6 image sensor that supports three times lossless zoom compared to a telephoto camera.

Moving to its hardware and specs, the realme C53 is powered by a 12nm Unisoc Tiger T612 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.8 GHz speed (2x ARM Cortex-A75 cores + 6x ARM Cortex-A55 cores) paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MP1 (1-core) GPU.

The realme C53 comes in two RAM and storage variants i.e. 4 GB RAM with 128 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM with 64 GB storage variant. The RAM is an LPDDR4x type and the storage is an eMMC 5.1 type, the RAM can be expanded up to 6 GB virtually via the Dynamic RAM feature (12 GB in total).

On the battery side, it has a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging that charges the phone up to 50% in 53 minutes. The realme C53 runs on the Android 13 operating system with a security patch dated 5th June 2023 and comes with realme UI T Edition on top featuring Mini Capsule.

realme C53 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.74-inch display, HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate, 90.3% screen-to-body ratio, 560 nits peak brightness, Shiny Champion Design, 7.99 mm thickness, 186 grams weight

6.74-inch display, HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate, 90.3% screen-to-body ratio, 560 nits peak brightness, Shiny Champion Design, 7.99 mm thickness, 186 grams weight Software: realme UI T Edition, Android 13 operating system

realme UI T Edition, Android 13 operating system CPU: 12nm Unisoc Tiger T612 octa-core SoC up to 1.8 GHz CPU clock speed (2 + 6 ARM Cortex-A75 cores + ARM Cortex-A55 cores)

12nm Unisoc Tiger T612 octa-core SoC up to 1.8 GHz CPU clock speed (2 + 6 ARM Cortex-A75 cores + ARM Cortex-A55 cores) GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MP1 (1-core) Graphics

ARM Mali-G57 MP1 (1-core) Graphics Memory: 4 GB OR 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +6 GB Dynamic RAM

4 GB OR 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +6 GB Dynamic RAM Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, microSD card support up to 2 TB (dedicated)

64 GB OR 128 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, microSD card support up to 2 TB (dedicated) Main Camera: Dual cameras (108 MP f/1.75 primary 3x zoom Samsung S5KHM6 + B&W f/2.4 portrait), 1080p Video Recording (30fps), single LED flash

Dual cameras (108 MP f/1.75 primary 3x zoom Samsung S5KHM6 + B&W f/2.4 portrait), 1080p Video Recording (30fps), single LED flash Selfie Camera: Single 8 MP, f/2.0

Single 8 MP, f/2.0 Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, 150% UltraBoom speaker

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, 150% UltraBoom speaker Cellular: 4G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support

4G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 18W fast charging, 50% charge in 53 minutes

5,000 mAh battery, 18W fast charging, 50% charge in 53 minutes Colors: Champion Gold, Champion Black

The realme C53 is priced at ₹9,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and ₹10,999 for its 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The smartphone will be available starting from 26th July 2023 at 12 PM on Amazon.in, Flipkart, and realme.com/in. The early bird offer starts today i.e. 19th July 2023 from 6 PM to 9 PM. Offers include up to ₹1,000 off (₹500 instant discount + ₹500 off coupon on the 6 GB + 64 GB variant) with ICICI bank credit cards, net banking, and EMIs, as well as SBI and HDFC bank credit cards.

realme C53 Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹9,999 (4 GB + 128 GB), ₹10,999 (6 GB + 64 GB)

₹9,999 (4 GB + 128 GB), ₹10,999 (6 GB + 64 GB) Availability: 26th July 2023 at 12 PM (first sale) on realme.com/in, Flipkart, Amazon.in. The early bird sale starts today i.e. 19th July 2023 from 6 PM to 9 PM

26th July 2023 at 12 PM (first sale) on realme.com/in, Flipkart, Amazon.in. The early bird sale starts today i.e. 19th July 2023 from 6 PM to 9 PM Offers: Up to ₹1,000 off (₹500 instant discount + ₹500 off coupon on the 6 GB + 64 GB variant) with ICICI bank credit cards, net banking, and EMIs, as well as SBI and HDFC bank credit cards.

Get realme C53 on realme.com/in

realme C53 Full Review