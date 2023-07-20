OPPO India recently launched its latest Reno10 Series 5G smartphones in India which include Reno10 Pro+ 5G, Reno10 Pro 5G, and Reno10 5G. The Reno10 5G is the base variant in the series highlighting its 120 Hz curved AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, 32 MP Sony IMX709 autofocus selfie camera, 64 MP primary camera, 67W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging, and more. Here’s more about the smartphone in our full OPPO Reno10 5G review.

OPPO Reno10 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) 3D curved AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi pixel density), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 93.0% screen-to-body ratio, 950 nits peak brightness, 100% sRGB support, 100% DCI-P3 support, HDR10+, 48-Month TÜV SÜD Fluency Rating A, Dragontrail glass AGC DT-Star2 protection, 7.9 mm thickness, 185 grams weight

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The OPPO Reno10 5G flaunts its 3D curved design on both sides with a 7.9 mm slim form factor. The curved design makes it easier to hold and carry and weighs around 185 grams. The backside uses a matte finish with colorful patterns, it comes in two color variants – Silvery Grey, and Ice Blue, we got the Ice Blue color variant as you can see.

The back has a big camera hump that holds the triple camera setup carrying the main 64 MP plus a 32 MP telephoto and an 8 MP ultra-wide angle. The front side equips a stunning 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) curved AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi pixel density), and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The display is high-quality with a 10-bit depth and over 950 nits brightness and offers an in-display fingerprint scanner. Other display features include a 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 93.0% screen-to-body ratio, 950 nits peak brightness, 100% sRGB support, 100% DCI-P3 support, HDR10+, 48-Month TÜV SÜD Fluency Rating A, and is protected by Dragontrail glass AGC DT-Star2.

The right side has a power button alongside the volume keys just above, while the left side holds nothing. The bottom side has a dual SIM tray, USB Type-C, loudspeakers (stereo), and a microphone while the top has another loudspeaker making it stereo, and a second microphone. The audio quality is good and loud from the stereo speakers.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The OPPO Reno10 5G runs on ColorOS 13.1 based on the Android 13 operating system with a security patch dated 5th June 2023. OPPO claims that the Reno10 5G will receive at least 3 years of Android OS upgrades and 4 years of Android security updates.

The ColorOS 13 is currently the latest Android-based operating system from OPPO and the Reno10 5G has all the native Android 13 features topped with ColorOS 13’s customization and personalization. You get a bunch of pre-installed apps which you can remove if not required. The apps include ShareChat, Spotify, Flipkart, Public, LinkedIn, PhonePe, Facebook, Netflix, and more.

The ColorOS 13 offers a refreshing UI experience with the Aquamorphic design and smart multi-device connections and provides a host of smart features and improvements over its predecessor ColorOS 12.

About the ColorOS 13, it comes with a new Home Screen and Control Center with Aquamorphic Design, an Always-on display for multi-tasking, Multi-screen connect, Meeting Assistant, Dynamic Computing Engine, Privacy and Security, and more. Here are the top features and highlights of the ColorOS 13 for OPPO smartphones.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The OPPO Reno10 5G is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.6 GHz paired with an ARM Mali-G68 MC4 (4-core) GPU, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and a 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. The phone offers RAM expansion from 4 GB to 8 GB range making up to 16 GB RAM in total (physical + virtual).

The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 is an upper midrange SoC manufactured in a 6nm process and consists of 8x Cortex CPUs (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors). The two performance ARM Cortex-A78 cores are clocked at 2.6 GHz, and the six power-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores are clocked at 2.0 GHz.

The performance of the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 is equivalent to or close to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, so you can expect a similar performance to the chip. Moving to its gaming performance, the ARM Mali-G68 MC4 is a fast midrange GPU for gaming and it performs fairly well in games.

Cameras

The primary highlight of the Reno10 Series is the cameras, the Reno10 5G being a base model offers an impressive camera setup with a 2x telephoto lens, OIS support, and a bunch of cool features in the camera app. All three smartphones are camera-centric smartphones in their segment, the Reno10 Pro 5G shares the same 32 MP telephoto camera while its Pro+ variant comes with a 64 MP periscope telephoto with 120x zoom.

The OPPO Reno10 5G comes with a triple camera setup on the rear side with a 64 MP f/1.7 primary camera utilizing the Omnivision OV64B image sensor. The two secondary cameras include a 32 MP f/2.0 Sony IMX709 telephoto with 2x zoom and an 8 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle 112° FOV. The front side has a 32 MP RGBW f/2.4 Autofocus camera.

The camera app offers modes such as Photos, videos, night photos, portraits, professional photos, panorama, super text, Google Lens, cute shots, dual-view video, ultra-clear image quality, high pixel mode, time-lapse photography, slow motion, portrait retouching, screen fill flash, cute shots, and more. The user can record videos of up to 4K at 30 fps, 1080p at 60 fps, slow-motion videos of 720p at 960 fps, and 1080p at 480 fps.

About the camera quality, all the camera are exceptional and performs well, 64 MP takes reasonably good shots in bright daylight with crisp details, the 32 MP telephoto offers 2x optical zoom and is great for portraits, and the 8 MP wide-angle camera takes decent wide view shots with details. The selfies from the 32 MP camera turn out to be great, it offers Bokeh Flare for portraits with adjustable aperture settings, the same with the 32 MP telephoto on the rear side. The camera also offers 4k at 30 fps videos and 480/960 fps slow motion. Here are some camera samples that we took from OPPO Reno10 5G.

OPPO Reno10 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

On the battery side, the Reno10 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. You can expect a battery life of up to 1.5 to 2 days depending upon your usage, the 67W charger can charge the Reno10 5G up to 31% in about 10 minutes which is fairly well. As far as we know, the 67W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging can charge the battery up to 100% in about 47 minutes.

Verdict – OPPO Reno10 5G Review

The OPPO Reno10 5G offers a compelling package with its stunning 10-bit 120 Hz AMOLED display, a slim and lightweight curved screen design adding to its aesthetic appeal, and versatile camera performance. Aside from these, the Dimensity 7050 offers decent CPU power, plus 67W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging, stereo speakers, and ColorOS 13 customizations and personalizations, all of these make the Reno10 5G an all-rounder for its segment whether it’s for photography, gaming, or multitasking. The Reno10 5G is recommended for those who have a budget of ₹30,000+

OPPO Reno10 5G Price in India – Where To Buy?

The price for the OPPO Reno10 5G is ₹32,999 and will be available on Flipkart, OPPO India online store, and offline stores. The launch offers for Reno10 5G include up to ₹3,000 (10%) discount on Flipkart and OPPO Stores on HDFC, ICICI Bank, and SBI Bank Cards, ₹4,000 additional discount on exchange, 3 months free YouTube Premium trial, and OPPO Premium Service Offer. Visit OPPO.com/in for more offers on Reno10 5G.

Get OPPO Reno10 5G on OPPO.com/in