OPPO India recently launched its latest TWS earbuds, the OPPO Enco Air 3 Pro alongside the OPPO Reno10 Series 5G smartphones. The OPPO Enco Air 3 Pro brings the industry’s first innovative Bamboo-Fiber Diaphragm and highlights its 49 dB Smart Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation feature, alongwith LDAC Hi-Res Audio support, IP55 design, and 30 hours of music playback.

OPPO Enco Air3 Pro Specifications & Features

Model: ETE51

ETE51 Driver: 12.4 mm dynamic drivers, Bamboo-Fiber Diaphragm

12.4 mm dynamic drivers, Bamboo-Fiber Diaphragm Driver Sensitivity: 107 dB @ 1 kHz

107 dB @ 1 kHz Microphone Sensitivity: -38 dBV/Pa

-38 dBV/Pa Frequency Response Range: 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz

20 Hz to 20,000 Hz Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C

Wireless Range: 10 meters

10 meters Bluetooth Codec Support: LDAC (Hi-Res Audio, 990 kbps, 24-bit, 96 kHz), AAC, SBC

LDAC (Hi-Res Audio, 990 kbps, 24-bit, 96 kHz), AAC, SBC Protection: IP55 (earbuds)

Features: 49 dB Smart Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, OPPO Alive Audio, Golden Sound 2.0, LDAC Audio, DNN Noise Cancellation for Calls, AI-based wind noise algorithm, Google Fast Pair, 47ms low latency mode for gaming, Transparency mode, Touch controls, connect two devices at once, HeyMelody app support

Battery & Charging: 43 mAh (buds), 440 mAh (case), up to 30 hours of music playback (buds + case), u p to 7 hours of music playback (buds), 2 hours playback in 10 minutes charging, full charge in 1.5 hours (buds), 2 hours (buds + case), USB Type-C (5V, 1A) charging

43 mAh (buds), 440 mAh (case), up to u Colors: White, Green

White, Green Dimensions: 33.01 mm x 20.3 mm x 23.15 mm (Buds), 65.84 mm x 50.45 mm x 24.81 mm (Case)

33.01 mm x 20.3 mm x 23.15 mm (Buds), 65.84 mm x 50.45 mm x 24.81 mm (Case) Weight: 4.3 grams (each bud), 47.3 grams (case)

Price: ₹4,999

₹4,999 Availability: 12th July 2023 on OPPO.com/in, Amazon.in, and Flipkart

Design, Build Quality, & Ergonomics

The OPPO Enco Air3 Pro flaunts a glossy finish oval-shape designed casing with a semi-transparent head and curved edges as you can see in the images. It’s lightweight, handy and easy to carry, and looks appealing. The case weighs about 47.3 grams, and the earbuds weigh around 4.3 grams each.

The OPPO Enco Air3 Pro offers an IP55 dust and water-resistant rating (buds) and comes in two – White, and Green colors. The earbuds come with a USB Type-C port for charging and an LED indicator on the front. You will see two pins on the buds used for charging, the outer side has gesture control for controlling the music and calls.

Hardware, Audio Performance, & Features

The OPPO Enco Air3 Pro is OPPO’s flagship-grade TWS earbuds with 49 dB Smart Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation and comes with 12.4 mm dynamic drivers aided by bamboo-fiber diaphragm. The earbuds connect via Bluetooth 5.3 with Google Fast Pair support and enable users to connect up to two devices at once.

The bamboo-fiber diaphragms is something new for the wireless earbuds category which makes it ahead of its rivals and also gives an edge in the audio performance. We had a great experience while listing to the music and on calls, especially with 49 dB active noise cancellation, the sound quality is excellent with a good amount of bass and a balance of mids and highs.

The OPPO Enco Air3 Pro offers top-notch ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) that can eliminate up to 49 dB of ambient noise. The OPPO Enco Air3 Pro’s ANC is highly effective and isolates the environment, the performance of the ANC on the OPPO Enco Air3 Pro is remarkable.

Other features we saw on the OPPO Enco Air3 Pro include LDAC (Hi-Res Audio, 990 kbps, 24-bit, 96 kHz) which is a high-quality codec. The LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res Audio has a transmission rate of up to ~1 Mbps in addition to the standard AAC (44.1 kHz, 16-bit, 264 kbps) and SBC (48 kHz, 16-bit, 320 kbps) audio codecs which are widely popular in Bluetooth-enabled earbuds.

In addition to its features, there’s OPPO Alive Audio which creates an immersive surround sound experience, Golden Sound 2.0 for tuning according to your ear structure, DNN Noise Cancellation for Calls with an AI-based wind noise algorithm, a 47 ms low latency mode for gaming, Transparency mode, Touch controls for controlling the music and calls, and support for HeyMelody app.

The earbuds connect via Bluetooth 5.3 and Google Fast Pair and support full features via the Hey Melody app. The HeyMelody app lets you connect and use many of its features including firmware updates. The app displays battery information, controls for Active Noise Cancellation, audio tuning/equalizer, gesture shortcuts, and more. The app is available for Android and iOS platforms.

Battery Runtime & Charging

The OPPO Enco Air3 Pro equips a 43 mAh battery (for Earbuds), and 440 mAh battery (for Case) and offers up to 30 hours of music playback (for Earbuds + Case) and up to 7 hours of music playback (for Earbuds). The earbuds offer a USB Type-C charging port support for a 10-minute quick charge. A quick 10-minute charge can deliver 2 hours of music playback and charges fully in 1.5 hours (earbuds only) or in 2 hours (earbuds + case). No wireless charging is available since it comes under the midrange category, you might get wireless charging support on premium earbuds priced higher.

For its battery, each earbud packs a 43 mAh battery and 440 mAh in the charging case. As per OPPO India, the Enco Air3 Pro can deliver a music playback of 7 hours (earbuds) and 30 hours in total with the case on a single charge (ANC off). With ANC turned on, you can expect it to run 5 hours on earbuds and 22-25 hours on earbuds with the case. This is on continuous usage, it depends on how frequently you use ANC on the earbuds and set the volume levels, you are most likely getting more battery runtimes if you have mixed usage.

The battery life on the earbuds is fairly good, but there are a few earbuds in the segment that offer more than 30 hours of playback. If used 3-4 hours a day, the earbuds can easily last about a week on a single full charge without ANC and about 5-6 days on ANC usage. As we assume, you have to charge the earbuds + case fully 3-4 times a month for 3-4 hours of daily usage. The battery life may vary depending on the use of ANC and volume levels.

Verdict – OPPO Enco Air3 Pro Review

The OPPO Enco Air3 Pro offers a sleek and stylish design, it’s handy and lightweight too. The bamboo-fibre diaphragms is something new for wireless earbuds which makes it ahead of the competition. The 49 dB active noise cancellation is top-notch in the segment, we had a great experience while listing to the music and on calls. Some top features of the earbuds that we liked are its bamboo-fiber drivers, 49 dB ANC, and LDAC support in addition to its curved semi-transparent head design. The OPPO Enco Air3 Pro is recommended for those having a budget of ₹5,000 and want an excellent audio performance.

OPPO Enco Air3 Pro Price in India – Where To Buy?

The price for the OPPO Enco Air3 Pro is ₹4,999 and will be available from 12th July 2023 on OPPO.com/in, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.

Get OPPO Enco Air3 Pro on OPPO.com/in