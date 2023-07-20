OPPO India has finally revealed the price for the Reno10 5G in India after recently launching its new Reno10 Series 5G smartphones in India including the Reno10 Pro+ 5G, Reno10 Pro 5G, and Reno10 5G. The Reno10 5G is priced at ₹32,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant and will be available on Flipkart, OPPO India online store, and offline stores. Pre-ordering is available starting today i.e. 20th July at 12:30 PM onwards.

The OPPO Reno10 5G is the base variant in the Reno10 Series and features a 120 Hz curved AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, 32 MP Sony IMX709 autofocus selfie camera, 64 MP primary camera, 67W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging, and more. It uses a 7.9mm 3D curved design, a 6.7-inch 120 Hz Full HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display, and comes in two color variants – Silvery Grey, and Ice Blue.

On the camera’s front, OPPO Reno10 5G uses a triple camera setup on the rear side with a 64 MP f/1.7 primary camera utilizing the Omnivision OV64B image sensor. The two secondary cameras include a 32 MP f/2.0 Sony IMX709 telephoto with 2x zoom and an 8 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle 112° FOV. The front side has a 32 MP RGBW f/2.4 Autofocus camera.

The launch offers for Reno10 5G include up to ₹3,000 (10%) discount on Flipkart and OPPO Stores on HDFC, ICICI Bank, and SBI Bank Cards, ₹4,000 additional discount on exchange, 3 months free YouTube Premium trial, and OPPO Premium Service Offer. Visit OPPO.com/in for more offers on Reno10 5G.

