vivo India has launched its latest Y-Series smartphone in India, the vivo Y27 is the newest entrant in the midrange segment from the company with a price of ₹14,999 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The features of the vivo Y27 include a 50 MP primary camera, 44W FlashCharge fast charging, MediaTek Helio G85, 5,000 mAh battery, and more

The vivo Y27 is a midrange smartphone with a 6.64-inch (16.86 cm) Sunlight display and an 8.07 mm flat-style 2.5D design (rear). It weighs around 190 grams and comes in two color variants – Burgundy Black, and Garden Green colors. The display is an LCD type with Full HD+ resolution (2388 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, and 600 nits peak brightness.

On the battery and charging side, the vivo Y27 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge fast charging that charges the phone 29% in 15 minutes. vivo India claims that the vivo Y27 can offer up to 71.84 hours of online music, 16.63 hours of video streaming, and 5.89 hours of gaming.

Moving to its cameras, the vivo Y27 equips a dual camera setup with a 50 MP f/1.8 main camera on the rear side along with a 2 MP f/2.4 camera as the secondary camera. The front side has an 8 MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfie and video calling needs.

The vivo Y27 is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2 GHz and is further laced with an ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU (2-core, up to 1 GHz clock speed), 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage with microSD card support (dedicated). The phone offers an extended RAM 3.0 feature with up to +6 GB extra RAM making a total of 12 GB RAM.

The MediaTek Helio G85 is a midrange SoC manufactured in a 12nm FinFET process and integrates eight cores (octa-core). The CPU includes two performance ARM Cortex-A75 cores clocked up to 2 GHz and six efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 1.8 GHz.

The vivo Y27 runs on Android 13 with FunTouch OS 13 interface on top. Features and connectivity of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, dual SIM + 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS.

vivo Y27 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.64-inch (16.86 cm) LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2388 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness, 2.5D (rear), flat-style plastic build, 8.07 mm slim design, 190 grams weight

6.64-inch (16.86 cm) LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2388 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness, 2.5D (rear), flat-style plastic build, 8.07 mm slim design, 190 grams weight Software: FunTouchOS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system

FunTouchOS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system CPU: 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2 GHz

12nm MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2 GHz GPU: ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Graphics (2-core, up to 1 GHz)

ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Graphics (2-core, up to 1 GHz) Memory: 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +6 GB extended RAM

6 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +6 GB extended RAM Storage: 128 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, microSD card support (dedicated)

128 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, microSD card support (dedicated) Main Camera: Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 primary + 2 MP f/2.4), LED flash

Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 primary + 2 MP f/2.4), LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.0

8 MP f/2.0 Camera Features: Photo, Night, Portrait, Video, 50MP, Panorama, Live Photo, Slo-mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents

Photo, Night, Portrait, Video, 50MP, Panorama, Live Photo, Slo-mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C Cellular: 4G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

4G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 44W FlashCharge charging

5,000 mAh battery, 44W FlashCharge charging Colors: Burgundy Black, Garden Green

vivo Y27 Price In India, Variants, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹14,999 (6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage)

₹14,999 (6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage) Availability: From 20th July 2023 i.e. today on vivo India e-Store, Amazon India, Flipkart, and authorized retail partners

From 20th July 2023 i.e. today on vivo India e-Store, Amazon India, Flipkart, and authorized retail partners Offers: Zero downpayment on selected partners + no-cost EMI

