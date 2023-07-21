Nothing Phone (2), which was recently announced, now goes on sale today i.e. 21st July in India on Flipkart. The Nothing Phone (2) price starts at ₹44,999 for its base variant, and with offers, the smartphone can be availed at ₹41,999 via a flat ₹3,000 instant discount on Axis bank cards on Flipkart.

The Nothing Phone (2) is available in two color variants – White, and Dark Grey and comes in three RAM and storage variants i.e. 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant priced at ₹44,999, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant priced at ₹49,999, and the top variant 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage priced at ₹54,999.

Nothing launched its Phone (2) on 11th July globally including India and was already available for pre-ordering on Flipkart in the country. It features a transparent back panel Glyph design, 120 Hz LTPO OLED display, a 50 MP Sony IMX890 primary camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage, and 45W fast charging with wireless charging support.

The Nothing Phone (2) flaunts its transparent casing with a 3D curved design featuring Glyph LED lights on the back and metallic frames on the side. It has a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED 10-bit display with Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, and 1,600 nits peak brightness.

The Nothing Phone (2) equips a dual flagship-grade camera setup on the rear side with a 50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX890 OIS main camera, a secondary 50 MP f/2.2 Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle 114° FOV + macro camera, and a 32 MP f/2.45 Sony IMX615 selfie camera. The rear camera offers video recording up to 4K @60fps, up to HDR [email protected], up to [email protected] fps, and Night Mode [email protected] fps.

The Nothing Phone (2) is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.2 GHz laced with an Adreno 730 GPU, 8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. It also packs a 4,700 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging in addition to 15W Qi wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. It runs on Nothing OS 2.0 based on Android 13 with 3 years of Android OS upgrades and 4 years of Android security updates.

Nothing Phone (2) Price In India & Availability

Price: ₹44,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage), ₹49,999 (12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage), ₹54,999 (12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage)

₹44,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage), ₹49,999 (12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage), ₹54,999 (12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage) Availability: From 21st July 2023 (today) on Flipkart (India)

From 21st July 2023 (today) on Flipkart (India) Offers: Flat ₹3,000 instant discount on Axis bank cards

Get Nothing Phone (2) on Flipkart