Sony India has announced a price cut of ₹7,500 on its ongoing PlayStation 5 console in the country. The offer starts on 25th July i.e. tomorrow and will run for a limited period of time till 7th August. This comes as a response to the price hike that occurred last year in November.

The company has revealed this exciting promotional offer for gaming enthusiasts planning to buy a PlayStation 5 in the coming days. Starting from 25th July, the PlayStation 5 (Disc Edition) will be available at a flat discount of ₹7,500, the offer is exclusively applicable to the Disc Edition only.

After the discount of ₹7,500, the new price for the PlayStation 5 Disc Edition will be ₹47,990. After the hike, the current price for the PlayStation 5 Disc Edition is ₹54,990, whereas the Digital Edition costs ₹44,990. Earlier, the launch price for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and Disc Edition was ₹39,990 and ₹49,990.

Sony India promises an exciting year ahead for PlayStation 5 owners with a fantastic line-up of games. Some highly anticipated titles include Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Alan Wake 2, Final Fantasy XVI, and Hogwarts Legacy. Sony has already showcased new game content and exciting previews including a new in-depth preview of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, iconic game franchises like Metal Gear Solid and Resident Evil, and sequels to fan favorites like Dragon’s Dogma, Alan Wake, and Arizona Sunshine during the Project Q announcement.

Sony PlayStation 5 Price In India, Availability & Offers

Price: ₹44,990 (Digital Edition), ₹54,990 (Disk Edition)

₹44,990 (Digital Edition), ₹54,990 (Disk Edition) Offer Price: ₹47,490 (Disk Edition) after discount (₹7,500 off)

₹47,490 (Disk Edition) after discount (₹7,500 off) Availability: Available on various retail stores and online channels – ShopatSC, Flipkart, Amazon.in, Reliance, Croma, Vijay Sales, and select retailers.

Available on various retail stores and online channels – ShopatSC, Flipkart, Amazon.in, Reliance, Croma, Vijay Sales, and select retailers. Offers: Flat ₹7,500 discount on PlayStation 5 (Disk Edition) from 25th July 2023 to 7th August 2023

Sony PlayStation 5 Review