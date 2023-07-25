Airtel, one of the leading Indian telcos, announced that Airtel Business, its B2B division, has become the first ICT service provider in the country to connect more than 20 million devices through their IoT solutions. Airtel IoT provides a secure and private network to businesses in various industries like automobiles, energy, utilities, logistics, finance, and manufacturing. Airtel IoT offers a secure and dedicated private network to ensure that customer data is transmitted safely across all connected devices.

Ganesh Lakshminarayanan – CEO, Airtel Business (India) said, “IoT is a key pillar in India’s digital growth journey and, as a brand powering this journey with our future-ready technology solutions for connected devices, we are delighted to achieve this significant milestone of 20 million connected devices on our platform. With efficient and cost-effective automated IoT solutions, we are at the forefront of empowering enterprises to extend their reach to the remotest parts of the country on our secure platform as they scale their businesses. We will continue to partner with enterprises to enable their digital transformation journey with our innovative IoT solutions”.

Some of the key wins for Airtel IoT deployment in recent times include – a partnership with Secure Meters for the deployment of 1.3 million smart meters in Bihar on NB-IoT, a partnership with TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) – a joint venture between the Government of Odisha and Tata Power for the deployment of 200,000 Smart Meters in Odisha and a partnership with Matter Motor Works to power 300,000 bikes through cellular IoT.

Airtel Business’s integrated IoT platform offers customized solutions for each unique IoT requirement of enterprises across 5G, 4G, NB-IoT, 2G, and satellite. With Airtel’s IoT platform, enterprises can easily manage all their connected devices through a user-friendly portal called Airtel IoT Hub. As per Airtel, this platform is designed to be future-ready, scalable, and secure and also offers advanced analytics tools like diagnostics, live session checks, and real-time data-usage monitoring amongst many others.

According to Airtel, Airtel Business is now the number one B2B brand in India and has been growing year on year. It was the first to deploy a private 5G network for enterprises in India. In addition to Cellular IoT, the company also ranks amongst the top providers of Connectivity, CPaaS, and data centers in India. It has an unmatched data center footprint across the length and breadth of the country with 12 large data centers and 120+ edge data centers. Airtel Business has a strong global presence across the US, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and SAARC, among other locations. Its strategically located submarine cables and satellite network of over 400,000 R kms cover 50 countries across five continents.