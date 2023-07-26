After launching the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G in India, Samsung is all set to launch its latest Galaxy F-Series smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G in India soon. Samsung India has officially confirmed that the Galaxy F34 5G is launching soon highlighting its 120 Hz sAMOLED display and a 50 MP No Shake Cam.

The Samsung Galaxy F34 5G will be their latest midrange smartphone under the Galaxy F-Series, some highlights and features of the Galaxy F34 5G are its 120 Hz Super AMOLED display, a 50 MP OIS primary camera, and a 6,000 mAh battery.

Samsung has confirmed that the display will be 6.5 inches (16.42 cm) using a Super AMOLED panel with 1,000 nits brightness and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The 50 MP camera will be a No Shake Cam i.e. having OIS support and will use Fun filters, Nightography, and Single Take features. Samsung assures that the 6,000 mAh battery on the smartphone will last up to 2 days.

The Samsung Galaxy F34 5G shares some specs and features from the Galaxy M34 5G which was already launched this month. The Galaxy F34 5G seems to be a toned-down version of the Galaxy M34 5G which costs ₹18,999 for its base variant i.e. 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The launch date is not yet confirmed, however, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G is expected to launch soon early in August. It will be sold on Flipkart, Samsung.com/in, and offline retail stores. Stay tuned for more updates at its launch.

Know More About Samsung Galaxy F34 5G on Samsung.com/in