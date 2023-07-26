Samsung has today unveiled its highly anticipated product line-up, Galaxy Z Flip Series and Galaxy Z Fold Series at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event held in Seoul, South Korea. Samsung has been teasing new innovations, especially in its foldable devices, and has finally announced two new flexible display smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 alongside the Galaxy Watch6 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is a flip-style designed flagship smartphone featuring a 120 Hz flexible main display with a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display. In addition to that, it equips a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC, dual 12 MP main + 12 MP ultra-wide cameras, a 3,700 mAh battery with wireless charging, and more.

The primary display is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex main display that is flexible and comes with a Full HD+ resolution, and 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate while there’s a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display on the front with an HD resolution and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The cover display offers several features and customizations with informative and graphical clocks that match the Galaxy Watch6 face design, a Flex Window to quickly and effortlessly access useful information, Flipsuit Case, Multi Widget View, Quick Reply with a full QWERTY keyboard, and many more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 uses a Flex Hinge with Armor Aluminium Frame and offers IPX8 water resistance. It weighs around 187 grams and offers a 15.1 mm thickness (folded) and a 6.9 mm slim design (unfolded). It comes in four color variants – Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender colors and supports accessories like Clear Gadget Case, Flap Eco-Leather Case, Flipsuit Case, and easy-to-carry Silicone Case with Ring.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip5 uses a recycled materials design with a wider variety including pre-consumer recycled glass and aluminum and post-consumer recycled plastics, sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels, and PET bottles, and also uses 100% recycled paper for packaging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 equips a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy flagship chip paired with an Adreno 740 GPU for high-end gaming. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy is an octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.36 GHz (1 + 2 + 2 + 3 Kryo cores: 1x 3.36 GHz ARM Cortex-X3 core, 2x 2.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A715 cores, 2x 2.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A710 cores and 3x 2.0 GHz ARM Cortex-A510 cores) with 8 MB L3 cache. The phone comes in two storage variants i.e. 256 GB UFS 4.0 or 512 GB UFS 4.0, both with 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM.

Cameras on the flip phone include a dual 12 MP setup on the rear side with a 12 MP f/1.8 primary camera with OIS support and a 12 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera with 123° FOV (Field-Of-View) while the selfie camera is a 10 MP f/2.2 for selfie and video calling needs. It includes a 3,700 mAh battery with 25W fast charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, and Wireless PowerShare reverse wireless charging.

The price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is $999 for 256 GB in the US and $1,199 for 512 GB in the US. The flip phone is available for pre-order starting today and will go on sale on 11th August 2023 in select countries. The India pricing will be revealed tomorrow 27th July 2023.

Price: $999 (256 GB), $1,199 (512 GB) in the US. India pricing is to be revealed on 27th July 2023

$999 (256 GB), $1,199 (512 GB) in the US. India pricing is to be revealed on 27th July 2023 Availability: 26th July 2023 pre-order, 11th August 2023 in select countries.

26th July 2023 pre-order, 11th August 2023 in select countries. Offers: TBD

