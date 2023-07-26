Samsung has finally announced its latest foldable display smartphone, Galaxy Z Fold5 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip5, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series, and the Galaxy Watch6 at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event held in Seoul, South Korea. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is the company’s newest foldable smartphone featuring a 7.6-inch 120 Hz foldable main display with a 6.1mm IPX8 slim design, a 120 Hz cover display, a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC, triple cameras 50 MP OIS main + 12 MP ultra-wide + 10 MP OIS telephoto 3x, and a 4,400 mAh battery with wireless charging.

The primary display is a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex screen with a foldable design and comes with QXGA+ resolution (2176 x 1812 pixels), and a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The main screen is equipped with a shock dispersion layer and a redesigned back, plus an enhanced Flex Hinge with an integrated hinge module featuring a dual rail structure, diffusing external impacts and removing any gaps.

The cover display is a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O screen with HD+ resolution, a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, as well as, the same on the rear side. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 uses a Flex Hinge with Armor Aluminium Frame and offers IPX8 water resistance. It weighs around 253 grams and offers a 13.4 mm thickness (folded) and a 6.1 mm slim design (unfolded). It comes in four color variants – Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream colors and supports accessories like Slim S Pen Case, Clear Gadget Case, Eco-Leather Case, and a Standing Case with Strap.

As per Samsung, the S Pen Fold Edition is now slimmer and has also been fine-tuned to deliver a superior writing experience making real-time annotating and ideation easy. The Galaxy Z Fold5 has improved Multi Window and App Continuity that includes Taskbar drag and drop, and optimization of third-party apps.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold5 uses a recycled materials design with a wider variety including pre-consumer recycled glass and aluminum and post-consumer recycled plastics, sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels, and PET bottles, and also uses 100% recycled paper for packaging.

Like the Galaxy Z Flip5, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 equips a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy flagship chip paired with an Adreno 740 GPU for high-end gaming. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy is an octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.36 GHz (1 + 2 + 2 + 3 Kryo cores: 1x 3.36 GHz ARM Cortex-X3 core, 2x 2.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A715 cores, 2x 2.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A710 cores and 3x 2.0 GHz ARM Cortex-A510 cores) with 8 MB L3 cache.

The foldable smartphone comes in a total of three storage variants with the same amount of RAM i.e. 256 GB UFS 4.0, 512 GB UFS 4.0, or 1 TB UFS 4.0, all three with 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 also packs a 4,400 mAh battery with 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging (WPC & PMA), and Wireless PowerShare 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

Cameras on the foldable smartphone include a triple camera setup on the rear side with a 50 MP f/1.8 Dual Pixel AF primary camera with OIS support + 12 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera with 123° FOV (Field-Of-View) + 10 MP f/2.4 telephoto with 3x zoom, up to 30x space zoom, and OIS support. The selfie camera includes a dual setup, one for the main display and one for the cover i.e. 10 MP f/2.2 for the 6.2-inch cover while 4 MP f/1.8 for the main 7.6-inch display.

The price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is $1,799 for 256 GB, $1,919 for 512 GB, and $2,159 for 1 TB in the US. The foldable smartphone is available for pre-order starting today and will go on sale on 11th August 2023 in select countries. The India pricing will be revealed tomorrow 27th July 2023.

