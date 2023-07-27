Samsung has announced today its newest Galaxy Tab S9 Series tablets which include the Galaxy Tab S9, the Galaxy Tab S9+, and the top-end Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The announcement was made at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event held in Seoul, South Korea alongside the Galaxy Z Flip5, the Galaxy Z Fold5, and the Galaxy Watch6.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Series is Samsung’s flagship-grade Android tablet line-up that has a total of three variants with different-sized displays i.e. 11-inch (Galaxy Tab S9), 12.4-inch (Galaxy Tab S9+), and 14.6-inch (Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra) – all three utilizing the Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 16:10 display aspect ratio, 120 Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series highlights its Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, IP68 water-resistant design with as slim as 5.5 mm, S-Pen support, and is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy with up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, and 11,200 mAh battery.

The Galaxy Tab S9 comes with a 5.9 mm slim design, Galaxy Tab S9+ comes with a 5.7 mm slim design, while the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra comes with a 5.5 mm slim design, all three with an aluminum unibody and IP68 dust and water-resistance. The Galaxy Tab S9 Series supports S-Pen, S-Pen Creator Edition, Smart Book Cover, and quad speakers tuned by AKG. It comes in two color variants – Beige, and Graphite color variants.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series equips a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy flagship chip paired with an Adreno 740 GPU for high-end gaming. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy is an octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.36 GHz (1 + 2 + 2 + 3 Kryo cores: 1x 3.36 GHz ARM Cortex-X3 core, 2x 2.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A715 cores, 2x 2.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A710 cores and 3x 2.0 GHz ARM Cortex-A510 cores) with 8 MB L3 cache.

The tablets come in various RAM and storage variants with Wi-Fi only and 5G connectivity. The Galaxy Tab S9 comes in an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant; the Galaxy Tab S9+ comes in a 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant and 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant; while the top-end Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra comes in 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, and 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant, and 16 GB RAM + 1 TB storage variant. All the variants come in Wi-Fi only as well as 5G connectivity. The RAM is LPDDR5X type and the storage is UFS 4.0 type.

Moving to the battery side, the Galaxy Tab S9 packs an 8,400 mAh battery, the Galaxy Tab S9+ packs a 10,090 mAh battery, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra packs an 11,200 mAh battery. All three tablets run on OneUI 5.1.1 based on the Android 13 operating system.

Cameras include a single 13 MP rear camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide selfie on the front (Galaxy Tab S9), a dual 13 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide rear camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide selfie on the front (Galaxy Tab S9+), a dual 13 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide rear camera and a dual 12 MP + 12 ultra-wide selfie on the front (Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Specifications & Features

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Specifications & Features

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Specifications & Features

The price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is US$799.99 / £799 / €899 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage Wi-Fi only variant, US$919.99 / £899 / €1,049 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage Wi-Fi only variant, £949 / €899 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage 5G variant, and £1,049 / €1,049 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage 5G variant.

The price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is US$999.99 / £999 / €1,149 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage Wi-Fi only variant, US$1,119.99 / £1099 / €1,279 for its 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage Wi-Fi only variant, US$1,149 / £1,149 / €1,329 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage 5G variant, and £1,249 / €1,449 for its 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage 5G variant.

The price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is US$1,199.99 / £1,349 / €1,349 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage Wi-Fi only variant, US$1,319.99 / £1,699 / €1,749 for its 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage Wi-Fi only variant, US$1,469.99 / £1,349 / €1,349 for its 16 GB RAM + 1 TB storage Wi-Fi only variant, £1,349 / €1,579 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage 5G variant, £1,449 / €1,679 for its 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage 5G variant, £1,699 / €1,879 for its 16 GB RAM + 1 TB storage 5G variant.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra are available for pre-order starting today i.e. 26th July 2023, and will go on sale on 11th August 2023 in select countries. The India pricing will be revealed tomorrow 27th July 2023.

