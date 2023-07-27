Samsung has launched its latest Galaxy Watch6 Series smartwatches in India alongside the Galaxy Z Fold5, the Galaxy Z Flip5, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 global event held in Seoul, South Korea. Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Series is the company’s newest flagship smartwatch line-up featuring up to 1.5-inch Super AMOLED Sapphire Crystal glass display, Samsung Exynos W930 SoC, IP68 rated military-grade design, up to 40 hours battery life, and offers BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis).

The Galaxy Watch6 Series is Samsung’s newest flagship smartwatch line-up which includes two smartwatches in different sizes and variants – the Galaxy Watch6 in 40mm and 44mm designs, and the Galaxy Watch6 Classic in 43mm and 47mm designs. Both, Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic smartwatches come in Bluetooth as well as LTE variants.

The Galaxy Watch6 sports a 1.5-inch (37.3mm) Super AMOLED display with 480 × 480 pixels resolution Full Color Always On Display on its 44mm model whereas the smaller 40mm model offers a 1.3-inch (33.3mm) Super AMOLED display with 432 × 432 pixels resolution Full Color Always On Display.

The Classic variant also sports the same 1.5-inch (37.3mm) Super AMOLED display with 480 × 480 pixels resolution Full Color Always On Display, however, a larger 47mm model whereas the smaller 43mm model offers the same a 1.3-inch (33.3mm) Super AMOLED display with 432 × 432 pixels resolution Full Color Always On Display you see on the Gaalxy Watch6.

Both, Galaxy Watch6 and its Classic model offer a high 2,000 nits brightness, Sapphire Crystal glass protection, IP68 rating dust and water resistance, and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durable design. The Galaxy Watch6 has a 9.0 mm thickness and has 33.3 grams weight (44mm) or 28.7 grams weight (40 mm). The Galaxy Watch6 Classic has a 10.9 mm thickness and has 59.0 grams weight (44mm) or 52.0 grams weight (40 mm).

The Galaxy Watch6 comes in three color variants in total – Graphite color (for both 40mm and 44mm), Gold color (for 40mm), and Silver color (for 44mm) whereas the Classic model comes in two color variants – Black, and Silver colors for both 47mm and 43mm sizes.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Series is powered by Samsung Exynos W930 dual-core SoC clocked at 1.4 GHz with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage (7.1 GB usable) and runs on the One UI 5 Watch based on the Wear OS 4 powered by Samsung. It packs a 425 mAh battery (44mm – Watch6, 47mm – Classic) or 300 mAh (40mm – Watch6, 43mm – Classic) and offers up to 40 hours (Always On Display off) or up to 30 hours (Always On Display on).

Features include Active Heart Monitoring which includes Heart Rate alert, Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification, ECGm Blood Pressure, a Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), continuous SpO2, a Personalized Heart Rate Zone, in-depth sleep analysis with enhanced Sleep Coaching, over 100 workout trackers, comprehensive health insights, skin temperature, Fall Detection for safety, Tap & Pay (India) to make payments right from the wrist, stylish watch faces, one-click bands for easy customization, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Specifications

The price for the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 (40mm) starts at ₹29,999 for the Bluetooth variant and ₹33,999 for the LTE variant while the price for the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 (44mm) is ₹32,999 for the Bluetooth variant and ₹36,999 for the LTE variant.

The price for the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (43mm) starts at ₹36,999 for the Bluetooth variant and ₹40,999 for the LTE variant while the price for the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (47mm) is ₹39,999 for the Bluetooth variant and ₹43,999 for the LTE variant.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Series is available for pre-booking starting today i.e. 27th July 2023 on Samsung Online Store as well as available on leading online and offline retail stores. The launch offers for the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Series include a flat ₹6,000 instant discount on all leading bank cards (from 27th July 2023 to 18th August 2023), no-cost EMI, ₹4,000 upgrade bonus, ₹2,000 Samsung Shop App welcome benefit, and extra 10% cashback on Samsung Axis bank credit card.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹29,999 (Bluetooth), ₹33,999 (LTE) – 40mm | ₹32,999 (Bluetooth), ₹36,999 (LTE) – 44mm

Availability: From 27th July 2023 (pre-booking) on Samsung Online Store, as well as, available on leading online and offline retail stores

From 27th July 2023 (pre-booking) on Samsung Online Store, as well as, available on leading online and offline retail stores Offers: Flat ₹6,000 instant discount on all leading bank cards (from 27th July 2023 to 18th August 2023), No-cost EMI, ₹4,000 upgrade bonus, ₹2,000 Samsung Shop App welcome benefit, extra 10% cashback on Samsung Axis bank credit card

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹36,999 (Bluetooth), ₹40,999 (LTE) – 43mm | ₹39,999 (Bluetooth), ₹43,999 (LTE) – 47mm

Availability: From 27th July 2023 (pre-booking) on Samsung Online Store, as well as, available on leading online and offline retail stores

From 27th July 2023 (pre-booking) on Samsung Online Store, as well as, available on leading online and offline retail stores Offers: Flat ₹6,000 instant discount on all leading bank cards (from 27th July 2023 to 18th August 2023), No-cost EMI, ₹4,000 upgrade bonus, ₹2,000 Samsung Shop App welcome benefit, extra 10% cashback on Samsung Axis bank credit

