Yesterday, Samsung unveiled its highly anticipated product line-up, Galaxy Z Flip Series and Galaxy Z Fold Series at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event held in Seoul, South Korea. Today, the company has launched the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 in India at ₹99,999 featuring a 120 Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex screen as the main display and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED screen as the cover display, an IPX8 flip-style design, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, dual 12 MP + 12 MP cameras, 3,700 mAh battery with wireless charging, and more. The announcement was made alongside the Galaxy Z Fold5, the Galaxy Watch6 Series, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is a flip-style smartphone with a flexible main display using the Flex Hinge and a 3.4-inch cover display on the outer side. It uses a Flex Hinge with Armor Aluminium Frame and offers IPX8 water-resistant design. It comes in four color variants – Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender colors and supports accessories like Clear Gadget Case, Flap Eco-Leather Case, Flipsuit Case, and easy-to-carry Silicone Case with Ring.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 uses a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex primary flexible display and comes with a Full HD+ resolution, and 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate while there’s a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display on the outer side with an HD resolution and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It weighs around 187 grams and offers a 15.1 mm thickness (folded) and a 6.9 mm slim design (unfolded).

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip5 uses a recycled materials design with a wider variety including pre-consumer recycled glass and aluminum and post-consumer recycled plastics, sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels, and PET bottles. Also, it uses 100% recycled paper for packaging.

The cover display offers several features and customizations with informative and graphical clocks that match the Galaxy Watch6 face design, a Flex Window to quickly and effortlessly access useful information, Flipsuit Case, Multi Widget View, Quick Reply with a full QWERTY keyboard, and many more.

On the specs side, the Galaxy Z Flip5 is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy flagship chip laced with an Adreno 740 GPU for high-end gaming. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy is an octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.36 GHz (1 + 2 + 2 + 3 Kryo cores: 1x 3.36 GHz ARM Cortex-X3 core, 2x 2.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A715 cores, 2x 2.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A710 cores and 3x 2.0 GHz ARM Cortex-A510 cores) with an 8 MB L3 cache.

The flip phone is available in two storage variants i.e. 256 GB UFS 4.0 or 512 GB UFS 4.0, both with 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM. It includes a 3,700 mAh battery with 25W fast charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, and Wireless PowerShare reverse wireless charging. It runs on OneUI 5.1.1 based on the Android 13 operating system.

About the cameras, the flip phone sports a dual 12 MP + 12 MP setup on the rear side. The primary camera is a 12 MP f/1.8 with OIS support while the secondary 12 MP f/2.2 is an ultra-wide-angle with 123° FOV (Field-Of-View). The selfie camera on the main display is a 10 MP f/2.2 for selfie needs.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex main display, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display, HD resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, IPX8 water resistant, Armor Aluminium Frame, Flex Hinge, 15.1 mm thickness (folded), 6.9 mm slim (unfolded), 187 grams weight

6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex main display, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display, HD resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, IPX8 water resistant, Armor Aluminium Frame, Flex Hinge, 15.1 mm thickness (folded), 6.9 mm slim (unfolded), 187 grams weight Software: OneUI 5.1.1 Interface, Android 13

OneUI 5.1.1 Interface, Android 13 CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy octa-core SoC up to 3.36 GHz CPU clock speed (1 + 2 + 2 + 3 Kryo cores: 1x 3.36 GHz ARM Cortex-X3 core, 2x 2.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A715 cores, 2x 2.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A710 cores and 3x 2.0 GHz ARM Cortex-A510 cores)

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy octa-core SoC up to 3.36 GHz CPU clock speed (1 + 2 + 2 + 3 Kryo cores: 1x 3.36 GHz ARM Cortex-X3 core, 2x 2.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A715 cores, 2x 2.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A710 cores and 3x 2.0 GHz ARM Cortex-A510 cores) GPU: Adreno 740 Graphics

Adreno 740 Graphics Memory: 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM

8 GB LPDDR5X RAM Storage: 256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage

256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage Main Camera: Dual cameras (12 MP f/1.8 OIS primary + 12 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle 123° FOV)

Dual cameras (12 MP f/1.8 OIS primary + 12 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle 123° FOV) Selfie Camera: 10 MP f/2.2

10 MP f/2.2 Others: Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless)

Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless) Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, dual 5G standby, e-SIM support, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIMs, dual 5G standby, e-SIM support, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 3,700 mAh battery, 25W fast charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, Wireless PowerShare reverse wireless charging

3,700 mAh battery, 25W fast charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, Wireless PowerShare reverse wireless charging Colors: Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender

Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender Accessories: Clear Gadget Case, Flap Eco-Leather Case, Flipsuit Case, easy-to-carry Silicone Case with Ring

The price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 starts at ₹99,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant and ₹1,09,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant. The flip phone is available for pre-booking starting today i.e. 27th July 2023 across all leading online and offline retail stores.

Offers include up to ₹20,000 (₹12,000 upgrade + ₹8,000 bank cashback) on pre-booking. Pre-booking during the Samsung Live event on 27th July 2023 to 29th July 2023 will be entitled to get an additional exclusive gift of a Silicone Case with Ring worth ₹4,199 on the purchase of Galaxy Z Flip5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Price, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹99,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage), ₹1,09,999 (8 GB RAM + 512 GB storage)

₹99,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage), ₹1,09,999 (8 GB RAM + 512 GB storage) Availability: From 27th July 2023 (pre-booking) on Samsung.com/in and across all leading online and offline retail stores

From 27th July 2023 (pre-booking) on Samsung.com/in and across all leading online and offline retail stores Offers: Offers include up to ₹20,000 (₹12,000 upgrade + ₹8,000 bank cashback) on pre-booking. Additional exclusive gift of a Silicone Case with Ring worth ₹4,199 on the purchase of Galaxy Z Flip5 during the Samsung Live event (from 27th July 2023 to 29th July 2023)

Get Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 on Samsung.com